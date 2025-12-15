Wedding Ceremony To Commemorate 75th Year Of Balkalyan Sankul In Kolhapur
Administrative officers, including the Kolhapur District Collector, journalists, social workers, donors and previous inmates, are expected to remain present for the marriage.
Kolhapur: The 'Balkalyan Sankul' in Kolhapur has been serving as both a true maternal home and a haven for poor and orphaned girls. So far, the Kolhapur District Probation and Aftercare Association's Balakalyan Sankul has organised lavish weddings and helped 74 homeless, orphaned, and impoverished ladies get back on their feet.
All of these females are now happily married, according to the organisation's official statement. "On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the complex's grounds will host the 75th wedding ceremony, which is regarded as the Amrit Mahotsav (platinum jubilee) milestone of this humanitarian project."
Pooja, a poor resident of the Dr Ahilyabai S Dabholkar Women's Shelter, is about to get married. The marriage ceremony, which will take place on the grounds of the Child Welfare Complex, will be a customary, poignant, and well-planned occasion, including Vishwajit Vijay Pujari from Khanapur in Bhudargad tehsil.
"The Child Welfare Complex's marriage custom is distinctive as it upholds the maxim 'no horoscopes, no dowry'. The well-being of these women is the main focus here. Here, orphaned, impoverished, single-parent, and socially shunned females receive care, education, and counselling in addition to finding a compatible partner.
According to Padmaja Tivale, the honorary secretary of the Child Welfare Organisation, "The marriage is finalised only after verifying details of the groom and his family. We ask about the person and financial stability, clearly rejecting any form of dowry, and after considering the girl's future life."
The bride and groom go through the traditional customs, they narrate auspicious poems, exchange shawls and coconuts. They decorate the place with flowers, and this is done for every wedding ceremony. The institution and donors give the couples essential household items, mostly kitchenware. The institution always becomes the girl's actual mother's home.
The Bal Kalyan Sankul (Child Welfare Centre) will now host Pooja's wedding. Since childhood, Pooja has lived in the Bal Kalyan Sankul centre. She finished a Hotel Management course at Gokhale College in Kolhapur after graduating from the tenth grade, and she is presently enrolled in the second year of her BA programme. According to the institution, she is moving toward an independent existence thanks to her perseverance, academic success, and the organisation's support.
Khanapur is the home of Vishwajit. He completed his vocational training at the Industrial Training Centre in Bhudargad after finishing the tenth grade. He is currently employed permanently as an assistant mechanic at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's Radhanagari depot. In light of his steady employment and family support, this wedding ceremony has been planned.
The wedding plans are being handled by the women's shelter officials, S N Patil, the joint secretary, and Tivle, the honorary secretary of the District Probation and Aftercare Association.
All of these issues involve the coordination of discipline and rituals. According to the data available from the centre, a majority of the 74 girls who got married till now are either homemakers, employed, or running small companies. They are all happy in their married life, according to the group. In the context of this platinum jubilee celebration, the Bal Kalyan Sankul has called on the community to attend the wedding ceremony in order to see how the three messages— respect for girls, dowry-free marriages, and institutional support - are put into practice.
Among those expected to remain present are Amol Yedage, president of the institution and Kolhapur District Collector, as well as numerous administrative officers, journalists, social workers, donors, previous inmates who are now happily married, and a sizable number of Kolhapur residents.
