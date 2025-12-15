ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Ceremony To Commemorate 75th Year Of Balkalyan Sankul In Kolhapur

Kolhapur: The 'Balkalyan Sankul' in Kolhapur has been serving as both a true maternal home and a haven for poor and orphaned girls. So far, the Kolhapur District Probation and Aftercare Association's Balakalyan Sankul has organised lavish weddings and helped 74 homeless, orphaned, and impoverished ladies get back on their feet.

All of these females are now happily married, according to the organisation's official statement. "On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the complex's grounds will host the 75th wedding ceremony, which is regarded as the Amrit Mahotsav (platinum jubilee) milestone of this humanitarian project."

Pooja, a poor resident of the Dr Ahilyabai S Dabholkar Women's Shelter, is about to get married. The marriage ceremony, which will take place on the grounds of the Child Welfare Complex, will be a customary, poignant, and well-planned occasion, including Vishwajit Vijay Pujari from Khanapur in Bhudargad tehsil.

"The Child Welfare Complex's marriage custom is distinctive as it upholds the maxim 'no horoscopes, no dowry'. The well-being of these women is the main focus here. Here, orphaned, impoverished, single-parent, and socially shunned females receive care, education, and counselling in addition to finding a compatible partner.

According to Padmaja Tivale, the honorary secretary of the Child Welfare Organisation, "The marriage is finalised only after verifying details of the groom and his family. We ask about the person and financial stability, clearly rejecting any form of dowry, and after considering the girl's future life."

The bride and groom go through the traditional customs, they narrate auspicious poems, exchange shawls and coconuts. They decorate the place with flowers, and this is done for every wedding ceremony. The institution and donors give the couples essential household items, mostly kitchenware. The institution always becomes the girl's actual mother's home.