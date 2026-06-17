ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Bells Return To Telugu Households As Auspicious Dates Resume; Cost Soar Amid Limited Muhurthams Till July 9

Hyderabad: Wedding celebrations have returned to Telugu households after a gap of nearly one-and-a-half months, bringing a wave of excitement as well as financial pressure for families. The inauspicious period of Moodham and Adhika Jyeshtha Masam had kept marriage ceremonies on hold across many households.

With the commencement of Nija Jyeshtha Masam on June 15, auspicious wedding dates have reopened, but only for a brief period. Muhurthams are available from June 18 to July 9, after which Ashadha Masam and Guru Moodham begin, leaving no favourable dates for weddings until August 15.

The current rush is linked to the traditional Hindu calendar followed by many Telugu families while fixing marriages. Weddings are generally avoided during Moodham, a period when Jupiter or Venus is considered combust and astrologically unfavourable for major ceremonies.

This year, the inauspicious period coincided with Adhika Jyeshtha Masam - an extra lunar month that occurs periodically to align the lunar and solar calendars. Many families avoid conducting marriages during an Adhika Masam, leading to a near-complete pause in wedding celebrations over the past several weeks. With the commencement of Nija Jyeshtha Masam on June 15, auspicious wedding dates have reopened. However, the window is short.

The limited wedding window has triggered a rush among families that had postponed marriages over the past several weeks. The sudden surge in demand has led to a sharp increase in the cost of function halls, catering services, decorations, photography, transportation and priestly services.

"We postponed our daughter's wedding because there were no auspicious dates. Now, with only a few muhurthams available, function halls, caterers and priests are charging much higher rates. It has become difficult for middle-class families to manage the expenses," said Sivaramakrishnayya, the father of a bride.