Wedding Bells Return To Telugu Households As Auspicious Dates Resume; Cost Soar Amid Limited Muhurthams Till July 9
Muhurthams are available from June 18 to July 9, after which Ashadha Masam and Guru Moodham begin, leaving no dates for weddings until August 15.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Wedding celebrations have returned to Telugu households after a gap of nearly one-and-a-half months, bringing a wave of excitement as well as financial pressure for families. The inauspicious period of Moodham and Adhika Jyeshtha Masam had kept marriage ceremonies on hold across many households.
With the commencement of Nija Jyeshtha Masam on June 15, auspicious wedding dates have reopened, but only for a brief period. Muhurthams are available from June 18 to July 9, after which Ashadha Masam and Guru Moodham begin, leaving no favourable dates for weddings until August 15.
The current rush is linked to the traditional Hindu calendar followed by many Telugu families while fixing marriages. Weddings are generally avoided during Moodham, a period when Jupiter or Venus is considered combust and astrologically unfavourable for major ceremonies.
This year, the inauspicious period coincided with Adhika Jyeshtha Masam - an extra lunar month that occurs periodically to align the lunar and solar calendars. Many families avoid conducting marriages during an Adhika Masam, leading to a near-complete pause in wedding celebrations over the past several weeks. With the commencement of Nija Jyeshtha Masam on June 15, auspicious wedding dates have reopened. However, the window is short.
The limited wedding window has triggered a rush among families that had postponed marriages over the past several weeks. The sudden surge in demand has led to a sharp increase in the cost of function halls, catering services, decorations, photography, transportation and priestly services.
"We postponed our daughter's wedding because there were no auspicious dates. Now, with only a few muhurthams available, function halls, caterers and priests are charging much higher rates. It has become difficult for middle-class families to manage the expenses," said Sivaramakrishnayya, the father of a bride.
Parents say rising wedding expenses have become an additional burden at a time when household budgets are already under pressure. The increase in the prices of essential commodities and higher fuel costs have pushed up transportation and logistics expenses. Catering operators have also revised their rates, citing higher operational and fuel costs.
"Everything related to a wedding has become more expensive. From transportation and decorations to catering, the costs have increased sharply. Since there are very few auspicious dates, service providers are demanding premium prices," said Nageswara Rao, the father of a groom.
The soaring price of gold has further added to the financial strain. In many Telugu families, purchasing gold ornaments such as the mangalsutra, chains, earrings, nose pins and bangles for the bride remains an important tradition. Families estimate that purchasing five to six tolas (one tola is equal to 11.66 grammes) of gold now costs between ₹7 lakh and ₹8 lakh.
Additional expenses on venues, catering, decorations, photography and transportation can push overall wedding budgets significantly higher. Function hall owners say bookings surged immediately after the resumption of auspicious dates.
"Most halls have already been booked for the available muhurthams. Catering charges now start at around ₹500 per plate, while elaborate menus have become a common expectation. Rising fuel and LPG prices have also increased operational costs," said Hari, a function hall owner.
Wedding organisers estimate that the overall cost of conducting a marriage has increased substantially compared to previous years. With only a handful of auspicious dates available before another month-long break in the wedding calendar, families are racing to finalise arrangements while balancing cultural traditions and rising expenses.
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