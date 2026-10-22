ETV Bharat / state

Web Of Lies: How Hyderabad Scamster Used Fake Social Media Profile To Trap 1,000 Victims, Including 12 Cops

Hyderabad: They responded immediately upon receiving a friend request on Facebook or Instagram from an attractive woman. As conversations turned explicit, they lost all restraint, exchanging morphed, provocative photos. They ended up being humiliated after sending nude videos and photos of themselves to this "woman".

And it wasn't just one or two, but nearly a thousand individuals, who fell into this scammer's trap. Notably, one police inspector continued to engage with "her", even after discovering that the person he had been chatting with was actually a homosexual male. Following the suspect's arrest, the discovery of other police officers' names and chat logs on his phone has become a major topic of discussion.

1,000 Victims Over 4 Years

According to details shared with the media on Monday at the Charminar Zone DCP office by DCP Khare Kiran Prabhakar, alongside Additional DCP Md Majeed, Saidabad ACP Venkat Reddy, and Inspector Chandra Mohan — the accused is K Pavan Kumar (23), a native of Tekulapalli mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, currently residing in Balaji Nagar, Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

He was arrested by Saidabad police for orchestrating social media scams using photos of women, and taken into custody for further probe. The police are currently investigating everyone who befriended Pavan Kumar on Facebook and Instagram.

Reports indicate that the list includes 12 police inspectors and two Additional DCPs, all of whom are posted in various locations across the Telugu states. Authorities are now verifying whether these individuals are, in fact, genuine police officers.

It has been confirmed that he had been chatting with a thousand-odd people over the past four years, using photos of a Kolkata-based female YouTube influencer named Chandana to open fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram. The DCP said the organisation with which the real-life Chandana works has alerted the local police about the developments.

Using the name Chandana, he engaged in chats with his victims, to obtain their phone numbers. Then, acting as the brother of "Chandana", he would extort lakhs of rupees by threatening to file police complaints, alleging that they had behaved indecently with his 'sister'.

An investigation based on the accused's call data revealed that some police personnel claimed to be unaware of the matter, while others switched off their phones. Given the sensitive nature of the case, it is reported that the victims are pleading with senior officials to ensure their identities remain undisclosed.