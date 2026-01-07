ETV Bharat / state

Dense Fog, Cold Wave Continues To Throw Life Out Of Kilter In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Dense fog and a cold wave are disrupting normal life in Rajasthan. In the capital, Jaipur, the chill intensified on Wednesday, with morning and evening winds sending residents running indoors. Night and day temperatures dropped by 5-9°C in several districts.

A fog and cold wave alert has been issued in 20 districts. Schools in 24 districts have been declared closed, or their senior classes rescheduled due to the cold. In Mount Abu, the mercury remained near freezing at 3°C for the fifth consecutive day.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, dense fog and cold winds will continue to affect 20 districts for the next four days. During the past 24 hours, the highest temperature in the state was 25.1°C in Barmer, while the lowest temperatures were recorded at 4.5°C in Sikar and 4.09°C in Lunkaransar. In the capital, Jaipur, the lowest temperature stood at 6.2°C on Tuesday night.

The Met Department said relief from the cold wave will only come after January 10. A cold wave alert, accompanied by dense fog, has been issued for Alwar, Baran, Bundi, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Udaipur, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sriganganagar districts. According to the Met Department, the minimum night temperature in five cities was recorded below 4°C.