Dense Fog, Cold Wave Continues To Throw Life Out Of Kilter In Rajasthan
Yellow and orange alerts for fog, cold issued in 20 districts, with schools in 24 districts declared closed or rescheduled.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Jaipur: Dense fog and a cold wave are disrupting normal life in Rajasthan. In the capital, Jaipur, the chill intensified on Wednesday, with morning and evening winds sending residents running indoors. Night and day temperatures dropped by 5-9°C in several districts.
A fog and cold wave alert has been issued in 20 districts. Schools in 24 districts have been declared closed, or their senior classes rescheduled due to the cold. In Mount Abu, the mercury remained near freezing at 3°C for the fifth consecutive day.
According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, dense fog and cold winds will continue to affect 20 districts for the next four days. During the past 24 hours, the highest temperature in the state was 25.1°C in Barmer, while the lowest temperatures were recorded at 4.5°C in Sikar and 4.09°C in Lunkaransar. In the capital, Jaipur, the lowest temperature stood at 6.2°C on Tuesday night.
The Met Department said relief from the cold wave will only come after January 10. A cold wave alert, accompanied by dense fog, has been issued for Alwar, Baran, Bundi, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Udaipur, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sriganganagar districts. According to the Met Department, the minimum night temperature in five cities was recorded below 4°C.
For the third consecutive day, dense fog disrupted normal life in several districts, including Jaipur. The Met Department issued orange and yellow fog alerts for 21 districts across the state. Despite the chilly winds in Jaipur and surrounding areas, most areas remained shrouded in fog since morning on Wednesday, with visibility reduced severely in many places.
Vehicles were seen crawling on the roads, with train and air services also affected. Fog was widespread in several areas, including Phulera, Bagru, Jobner, Chaumun, Chaksu, and Bassi. In Sambhar, dense fog caused a bike to collide with a Roadways bus. Student Rohit Jat, who was riding the bike, was seriously injured and taken to the sub-district hospital by passersby.
Flights Affected At Jaipur Airport
Eight flights were affected at Jaipur Airport on Wednesday morning due to the 50 m visibility there. The visual range on both sides of the runway was recorded at 225 m, disrupting ATR aircraft operations. Indore flight 6E-7744, scheduled for 6.25 am, was unable to depart on time, while Udaipur flight 6E-7465, scheduled for 6.55 am, was also affected, as was Flight 6E-748 to Guwahati, scheduled for 6.40 am. Passengers were seen distressed at the airport due to the fog and cold.
