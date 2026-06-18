ETV Bharat / state

Weapons Dump Recovered In Chhattisgarh's 'Naxal-Free' Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, officials said on Thursday.

The cache was recovered by the 133rd Battalion of the BSF in the Maspur-Gudrapal forest area. Security agencies view this as a significant achievement in maintaining peace and security in the region.

It is understood that the 'E' Company of the BSF's 133rd Battalion launched a special search operation from the Maspur camp into the surrounding forest areas on June 16, 2026. While the troops were searching the dense forests between Maspur and Gudrapal, they spotted a suspicious location. The personnel immediately cordoned off the area and began a careful search. During the search, they discovered a cache of weapons and other materials that had been concealed underground.

Upon inspection of the recovered items, security forces found several lethal weapons and ammunition. The seized material includes one country-made BGL launcher, seven BGL guns, one 12-bore rifle, 37 rounds of 12-bore ammunition, 15 meters of wire, and five ammunition pouches. All items have been seized in accordance with procedure, and further action has been initiated.