ETV Bharat / state

‘Weakened Act, Delayed Hearings’: Seven Years Post-Article 370 Abrogation, Activist Reflects On RTI Challenges

Srinagar: Among the many laws repealed after the abrogation of Article 370 and the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory was the Right to Information (RTI) Act of 2009, enacted after years of struggle by civil society groups.

The central government replaced it with the RTI Act of 2005. However, RTI activists and applicants argue that seeking information under the central act has allegedly weakened government accountability and caused “delays in appeal hearings” at the Central Information Commission (CIC) in New Delhi.

Under the 2009 Act, Jammu and Kashmir had its own State Information Commission (SIC) that would hear second appeals and petitions about denial or delayed reply to RTIs within a time limit of 60 to 120 days for, but the central act has no deadline for disposing of applications and appeals.

Jammu-based RT activist, Raman Sharma said that repealing the Jammu and Kashmir’s RTI Act weakened the process of seeking information and accountability of the government officials. He said that while Public Information Officers (PIOs) delay replies to RTIs, the hearing of second appeals in the CIC takes months or years for disposal.

“The officers would appear physically before the State Information Commission under the JK RTI Act. Now, hearings take place through video conferences, which allow less space and time for counter arguments,” he said.

Under the RTI Act, an applicant can file a first appeal under Section 19(1) before the public information officers, but if the reply is not relevant or complete, the applicant files a second appeal before the CIC. “The CIC has to hear country-wide appeals. Our appeals from Jammu and Kashmir too take one year to two years to be heard. Till then the information sought becomes irrelevant, and also the applicants lose interest,” he said.