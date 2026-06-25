Weak Monsoon Disrupts Kerala Fisheries, Raises Concerns Over Future Fish Stocks
According to local fishermen, shrimp couldn’t be caught even after venturing up to 18 nautical miles into the sea, reports Sandeep Balakrishnan.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Kasaragod: An unexpected decline in monsoon rainfall, winds and wave activity along Kerala's coast has affected fish availability. Fishermen report the complete absence of the much-awaited early monsoon shrimp chakara, which is a natural phenomenon in which nutrient-rich mudbanks form near the shore, attracting large congregations of shrimp. The annual event typically provides a lucrative beginning to the fishing season.
According to local fishermen, shrimp couldn’t be caught even after venturing up to 18 nautical miles into the sea. As a result, many large fishing vessels that depend on the seasonal catch are anchored at harbours and are waiting for the favourable weather conditions. Experts say the lack of surface cooling has pushed fish stocks into deeper waters in search of lower temperatures.
While shrimp catches have declined, Kerala's coast is witnessing an unexpected abundance of oil sardines, locally known as Matti. Fishing boats are returning with large quantities of mature sardines, which marine experts attribute to the favourable breeding conditions due to last year's monsoon.
However, the surge in supply has caused a fall in market prices. Sardines that sold for as much as Rs 500 per kilogram at the beginning of the seasonal trawling ban are now sold at Rs 300 per kilogram due to oversupply. Traditional fishing boats operating overnight largely rely on catches of Katla fish.
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of long-term consequences for the region's marine ecosystem if current weather patterns persist.
According to T.M. Balakrishnan Nair, Director of INCOIS, a weak monsoon along with the emergence of El Niño conditions could disrupt fish breeding and recruitment cycles. INCOIS forecasts severe thermal stress in the northern Indian Ocean, including the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, between March and May 2027. Rising sea temperatures may force temperature-sensitive species such as mackerel (Ayala) and sardines to migrate to cooler waters.
The agency also warned that El Niño-related environmental changes could slow fish growth. While the Bay of Bengal is expected to remain rough, it could increase the risk of coastal erosion and flooding along India's eastern coast. However, the Arabian Sea is projected to remain unusually calm.
Meanwhile, authorities in Kerala have intensified efforts to protect freshwater fish species during the monsoon breeding season. Seasonal rains trigger a natural migration known locally as Ootha or Oothayilakkom, during which freshwater fish move from rivers and water bodies into flooded paddy fields, streams, and marshes to breed and lay eggs.
Taking advantage of this migration, some people catch breeding fish using traditional traps, nets, and baskets. To protect native fish populations, the state government has imposed a strict ban on Ootha fishing.
Officials said that individuals caught fishing in streams, canals or waterlogged fields during the breeding period could face legal action, including fines and imprisonment. Local self-government bodies have been authorised to take immediate action against violators.
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