ETV Bharat / state

Weak Monsoon Disrupts Kerala Fisheries, Raises Concerns Over Future Fish Stocks

Kasaragod: An unexpected decline in monsoon rainfall, winds and wave activity along Kerala's coast has affected fish availability. Fishermen report the complete absence of the much-awaited early monsoon shrimp chakara, which is a natural phenomenon in which nutrient-rich mudbanks form near the shore, attracting large congregations of shrimp. The annual event typically provides a lucrative beginning to the fishing season.

According to local fishermen, shrimp couldn’t be caught even after venturing up to 18 nautical miles into the sea. As a result, many large fishing vessels that depend on the seasonal catch are anchored at harbours and are waiting for the favourable weather conditions. Experts say the lack of surface cooling has pushed fish stocks into deeper waters in search of lower temperatures.

Weak Monsoon Disrupts Kerala Fisheries, Raises Concerns Over Future Fish Stocks (ETV Bharat)

While shrimp catches have declined, Kerala's coast is witnessing an unexpected abundance of oil sardines, locally known as Matti. Fishing boats are returning with large quantities of mature sardines, which marine experts attribute to the favourable breeding conditions due to last year's monsoon.

However, the surge in supply has caused a fall in market prices. Sardines that sold for as much as Rs 500 per kilogram at the beginning of the seasonal trawling ban are now sold at Rs 300 per kilogram due to oversupply. Traditional fishing boats operating overnight largely rely on catches of Katla fish.