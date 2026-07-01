ETV Bharat / state

'We Won't Allow Mekedatu Dam': Anbumani Ramadoss Begins Four-Day Awareness March In Tamil Nadu

Speaking on the occasion, Ramadoss said, "Our aim is not to let a dam being built in Mekedatu as it will be against the nature, the environment and Tamil Nadu.

Ramadoss joined the farmers and started the march from Biligundlu in Krishnagiri district, the entry point of Cauvery river in Tamil Nadu. The march will conclude in Poompukar on July 4.

Cauvery river is considered the lifeblood of Tamil Nadu, supporting 5.5 crore people. Eleven districts in Tamil Nadu depend on Cauvery River for agriculture. The MP said that usually, water overflows at this place in July but now there is only wastewater. If a dam is built in Mekedatu even this wastewater will no longer come to Tamil Nadu, he said.

Dharmapuri MLA Soumya Anbumani along with many PMK leaders, including former party MLAs, are participating in this awareness march.

"The Mettur dam has a capacity of 93 TMC and only 40 TMC of water is available. We are keeping it for drinking water. We are in a dire situation where we cannot release water for agriculture. Now, if a dam is built in Mekedatu, we will no longer get even this drinking water. The Karnataka government has not fulfilled the agreement even once in the last 13 years," Ramadoss said.

According to the MP, Karnataka government has said that it is building the Mekedatu dam for improving the drinking water facility in Bengaluru. "But 10 TMC of water is enough for Bengaluru's drinking water so why are they building a dam with 70 TMC? Now if we say that we are building a dam for drinking water and then use it for irrigation, can anything be done? In the past, the Supreme Court had said that 11 TMC of water should be provided to Tamil Nadu immediately but the Karnataka government did not listen," he said.

Questioning whether Karnataka can be trusted to build the dam in Mekedatu, Ramadoss said the proposed site is a 12,500-acre forest area, home to several rare wildlife species. It is against the environment if one destroys this forest and builds a dam, he added.

"Environmentalists in Karnataka are strongly opposing this. We cannot allow those forests to be destroyed. Experts even say that if such a big dam is built in Mekedatu, a major earthquake may occur in the Bengaluru area and it will be a huge disaster for Tamil Nadu," he said.