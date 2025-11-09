We Will Be In Power Till 2034: Telangana CM Reddy
Speaking at the 'Meet the Press' event at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, he said the SC classification had not been done by the previous regime.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 3:29 PM IST|
Updated : November 9, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday said he brought many new schemes while continuing the schemes of his predecessor, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and that Congress will be in power till 2034. "From 1994 to 2004, the TDP ruled for 10 years, and from 2004 to 2014, the Congress was in power in the (then) united Andhra Pradesh. From 2014, the BRS ruled Telangana for almost 10 years, and again from 2024 to 2034, the Congress will be in power. This is a determined mandate by the people," he said.
Speaking at the 'Meet the Press' event at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, he claimed the bold steps taken by his government on SC classification had not been done by the previous regime and reminded that he made Telangana the first state to implement SC classification. He also claimed that he conducted a caste census that no one in the country had done and presented the state anthem to the people of Telangana.
"Two years have passed since the beginning of public administration (Congress rule), and we should discuss the government's policies and future programs. The Congress party sacrificed for the formation of Telangana and gave it to four crore people. In 2004, the first signature of the Congress government was left by former CM YS Rajashekar Reddy for the implementation of the loan waiver and free electricity. Congress has made many sacrifices to keep its promise," the CM said.
LIVE: Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy participates in the Meet the Press programme at Taj Krishna. https://t.co/9Ol47nzOt4— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) November 9, 2025
He said the decisions taken by (Andhra Pradesh CM) Chandrababu Naidu and YS for the development of Hyderabad are being continued. The pharma sector, which is an example for the world, is located in Hyderabad. "We are continuing the development policies of YS and Chandrababu. The previous regimes greatly encouraged the IT and pharma sectors in Hyderabad, which has become a hub for GCCs and data centres. About 70% of the GCCs and data centres of the country are located in Hyderabad. The IT sector, which N Janardhan Reddy laid the foundation for, has been crucial for the development of Hyderabad," Reddy said.
He said KT Rama Rao's campaign for the Jubilee Hills bye-election is reminiscent of the Srileela item song in the movie Pushpa 2. Expressing confidence that the Congress will win the bypoll, Reddy predicted that the BJP would lose its deposit and the BRS would be "vanquished". He questioned whether even a single acre was irrigated through the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project. "Our government produced the highest amount of rice without Kaleshwaram. About 2.85 lakh tons of paddy were produced in two seasons. What did KCR do with Rs 20 lakh crore in ten years?" he asked.
Lashing out at both Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and BJP, he said, "BRS and BJP have a Fevicol bond. We have handed over the investigation of the Kaleshwaram project to the CBI. Why has the investigation not been started yet? We have appealed to the Governor for the arrest of KTR in the Formula One case. Even after three months, he has not granted permission for arrest," Reddy said.
Also Read