We Will Be In Power Till 2034: Telangana CM Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday said he brought many new schemes while continuing the schemes of his predecessor, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and that Congress will be in power till 2034. "From 1994 to 2004, the TDP ruled for 10 years, and from 2004 to 2014, the Congress was in power in the (then) united Andhra Pradesh. From 2014, the BRS ruled Telangana for almost 10 years, and again from 2024 to 2034, the Congress will be in power. This is a determined mandate by the people," he said.

Speaking at the 'Meet the Press' event at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, he claimed the bold steps taken by his government on SC classification had not been done by the previous regime and reminded that he made Telangana the first state to implement SC classification. He also claimed that he conducted a caste census that no one in the country had done and presented the state anthem to the people of Telangana.

"Two years have passed since the beginning of public administration (Congress rule), and we should discuss the government's policies and future programs. The Congress party sacrificed for the formation of Telangana and gave it to four crore people. In 2004, the first signature of the Congress government was left by former CM YS Rajashekar Reddy for the implementation of the loan waiver and free electricity. Congress has made many sacrifices to keep its promise," the CM said.