ETV Bharat / state

'We Were Leading, Now Other Horses Are Ahead': MLC Abdul Jabbar On His Suspension From Congress

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee suspended Legislative Council member Abdul Jabbar from the party’s primary membership following allegations of anti-party activity during the recent by-election in Davanagere South Assembly constituency.



The suspension order was issued by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, acting on directions from the party high command. The decision follows reports submitted to the leadership alleging that Jabbar did not support the official Congress candidate, Samarth Shamanur, during the bypoll campaign.



The Davanagere South by-election witnessed internal dissent, particularly among some minority leaders who opposed the selection of the party candidate. Allegations surfaced that a section of leaders stayed away from campaigning. Senior leaders, including Salim Ahmed and MLA Rizwan Arshad, had earlier claimed that a group within the party attempted to defeat its own candidate. These concerns were reportedly conveyed to the high command.



Jabbar, considered a strong aspirant for the ticket, had earlier stepped down as president of the KPCC Minority Cell following instructions from the leadership. His suspension from primary membership is seen as a continuation of disciplinary action.



In a related development, Nasir Ahmed was relieved from his post as Political Secretary to the Chief Minister over similar allegations. He reportedly was asked to resign but did not, following which he was removed. The high command also expressed dissatisfaction with Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan for not actively participating in the campaign, and communicated the matter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.



Reacting to his suspension, Abdul Jabbar said he had not yet received any official communication from the party. “I came to know about it through the media. Let the order come, then I will respond,” he told reporters.



Defending himself, Jabbar questioned the basis of the action. “I have been in the party for 40 years and am serving my third term as MLC. Why would I act against the party?” he said. He also pointed to dissatisfaction within the constituency over ticket distribution.



“There was unrest in the field. After Zameer came, it reduced slightly,” he said. Jabbar maintained that he resigned from the Minority Cell post on his own and claimed that neither local leaders nor the candidate reached out to him during the campaign. “I had already informed that I was unwell. If there is any evidence against me, let them show it,” he said, adding that he would respond in detail after receiving the official notice.



“I had already informed that I was unwell. If there is any evidence against me, let them show it,” he said, adding that he would respond in detail after receiving the official notice.