We Support Congress Party Only Because Of Revanth Reddy: Asaduddin Owaisi
Owaisi made the remarks during the inauguration ceremony of the Saidabad Steel Flyover, constructed from Nalgonda X-road to Santosh Nagar Owaisi Junction.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has made a major political statement praising the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led government for the development works in Hyderabad.
He made it clear that his support is not for the Congress party but for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Asaduddin Owaisi said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Saidabad Steel Flyover, constructed from Nalgonda X-road to Santosh Nagar Owaisi Junction here.
Asaduddin Owaisi mentioned Revanth Reddy's regime. He announced that they are supporting Revanth Reddy only because he is in the Congress party.
Owaisi suggested that Revanth Reddy should govern in his style. He also asked him to reach out to the people. He wanted Hyderabad and Telangana to develop under Revanth's rule.
Owaisi said that he did not want the communal ideology that is currently seen in the country to grow in Telangana. He said that if communal sentiments increase here too, it will be difficult for Telangana to develop. On this occasion, Asaduddin appealed to the Chief Minister to complete various development works in the old town at the earliest.
"There are many Congress leaders here. We are supporting this government only because of Revanth Reddy. In the past, we also supported BRS. We told the BRS leaders that if you do not stop Revanth Reddy's enthusiasm, you will sit at home. After becoming the Chief Minister, you have become 'polite', you should come out among the people," added Asaduddin Owaisi.
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