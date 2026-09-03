ETV Bharat / state

We Support Congress Party Only Because Of Revanth Reddy: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking at a programme in Hyderabad ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has made a major political statement praising the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led government for the development works in Hyderabad. He made it clear that his support is not for the Congress party but for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Asaduddin Owaisi said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Saidabad Steel Flyover, constructed from Nalgonda X-road to Santosh Nagar Owaisi Junction here. Asaduddin Owaisi mentioned Revanth Reddy's regime. He announced that they are supporting Revanth Reddy only because he is in the Congress party.