ETV Bharat / state

We Received Request; Will Decide Soon Whether To Support TVK: Thirumavalavan

Chennai: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday said that his party received a request from TVK for support, and the high-level committee of his party will decide whether to support the Vijay-led party to form the government.

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly and emerged as the single largest party. Vijay will have to resign from one of the two constituencies he has won. Though the Congress party, which has five MLAs, has extended support to TVK, the actor-politician-led party was still short of as many seats to touch the magic number of 118, the majority mark in the 234-member House.

"We received the request letter from TVK. We are thankful for that. We have not ignored his (Vijay's) request. We have a procedure. Therefore, our party's high-level committee will decide soon. We are going to discuss the merits and demerits of our position," the VCK leader told reporters here.