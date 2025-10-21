ETV Bharat / state

We Must Destroy Terror Ecosystem To Sustain Peace In Jammu Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the terror ecosystem must be dismantled to sustain the hard-earned peace of the past five years.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day event at the Armed Police Complex in Zewan, Srinagar, Sinha paid glowing tributes to the Police personnel who have lost their lives in the fight against terrorism, and lauded the force for its unwavering commitment and courage in safeguarding the region.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police have shown exemplary courage and commitment in the face of both natural calamities and terrorism. Be it natural calamities or terrorism, our brave forces are always ready,” he said, adding that 1,016 police personnel have laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism in the Union Territory.

“Today, I want to assure the families of those who died in the line of duty that we will provide all possible assistance,” the Lieutenant Governor said. “The names announced today are the martyrs who laid down their lives to save the nation. We all remember them with deep respect and gratitude.”

Sinha emphasized the need to eliminate the “terror ecosystem” that has taken root in parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the years. “We will have to destroy the terror ecosystem,” he said. “In the last five years, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a drastic change. To sustain this peace, our forces must remain alert day and night.”