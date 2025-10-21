We Must Destroy Terror Ecosystem To Sustain Peace In Jammu Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha
Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day, Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir has seen drastic change which must be sustained in the longer run.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 21, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the terror ecosystem must be dismantled to sustain the hard-earned peace of the past five years.
Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day event at the Armed Police Complex in Zewan, Srinagar, Sinha paid glowing tributes to the Police personnel who have lost their lives in the fight against terrorism, and lauded the force for its unwavering commitment and courage in safeguarding the region.
"Jammu and Kashmir Police have shown exemplary courage and commitment in the face of both natural calamities and terrorism. Be it natural calamities or terrorism, our brave forces are always ready,” he said, adding that 1,016 police personnel have laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism in the Union Territory.
On Police Commemoration Day, we bow our heads in homage to the memory of all police martyrs and gratefully remember those brave police personnel, who are selflessly serving to ensure the integrity of the nation and the safety of its citizens.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 21, 2025
“Today, I want to assure the families of those who died in the line of duty that we will provide all possible assistance,” the Lieutenant Governor said. “The names announced today are the martyrs who laid down their lives to save the nation. We all remember them with deep respect and gratitude.”
Sinha emphasized the need to eliminate the “terror ecosystem” that has taken root in parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the years. “We will have to destroy the terror ecosystem,” he said. “In the last five years, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a drastic change. To sustain this peace, our forces must remain alert day and night.”
The Lieutenant Governor also praised the police for their relentless service, noting that their work often continues without breaks or public recognition. “There are no holidays or festivals for our police forces. They deserve appreciation for always keeping people as their first priority,” he said.
Sinha highlighted the introduction of new criminal laws from July 1, which, he said, have empowered the Jammu and Kashmir Police and strengthened the criminal justice system. “From July 1, old laws were replaced with three new laws to ensure a better criminal justice system. These new criminal laws have empowered our police and made them more effective in their duties,” he said.
Reflecting on the transformation in the region, Sinha said the people of Jammu and Kashmir now face a clear choice about the kind of future they want. “From the past five years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed change. Now the people of Jammu and Kashmir need to decide what they want. Some continue to spread fabricated narratives, but these must stop,” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor also called for a stronger relationship between the police and the public. “A healthy relationship should be developed between people and the police. I pray that this bond strengthens further,” he said.
Sinha also extended festive greetings to the police personnel and their families. “I wish everyone a happy Diwali and Bhai Dooj,” he said, thanking the Jammu and Kashmir Police for their service and commitment to peace and security in the region.
Besides LG Sinha, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and MLAs, including Tanvir Sadiq, Sakeena Itoo, Javed Dar and others were also present on the occasion.