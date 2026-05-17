"We Have Never Envied Each Other", Kamal Haasan on Rajnikanth
Haasan said he and Rajnikanth do compete and had they been sportsmen, the dynamics would have remained exactly the same.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 11:19 PM IST
Madurai: "We may compete, but we have never envied one another," veteran actor Kamal Haasan stated with pride while speaking about Rajnikanth.
A reporter recently had pointed out to Haasan that Rajinikanth had recently said that he was surprised and happy that Vijay had become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The reporter quoted Rajnikanth as saying with a smile that he would have been jealous in case Haasan had gone on to become Chief Minister.
To this, Haasan replied, "He made that remark in jest. Neither of us has ever harbored envy toward the other. However, we do compete. We are, arguably, the finest sportsmen you will find in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, we happen to be in the film industry; had we been playing cricket instead, our dynamics would have remained exactly the same."
Haasan, leader of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha arrived in Madurai on Sunday to participate in the inaugural ceremony of his upcoming film 'Seyon', which is scheduled to take place on Monday in Karumathur.
While interacting with reporters at Madurai Airport, Haasan was asked about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. He said, "Any prediction made within just two days can only be mere fortune telling. Newcomers to the political arena should be given a grace period of six months. When India attained independence, all the ministers were newcomers themselves. One should not harbor excessive expectations right from the start. You the public are the ones who cast the votes; therefore, it is your responsibility to observe whether things are proceeding well. We too are keeping a close watch."
Responding to a question regarding the possibility of a new government's administration devoid of Dravidian parties, Kamal Haasan stated, "In my view, if a Tamil speaking individual from Tamil Nadu starts a political party, that too is a Dravidian party."
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