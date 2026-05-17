ETV Bharat / state

"We Have Never Envied Each Other", Kamal Haasan on Rajnikanth

Madurai: "We may compete, but we have never envied one another," veteran actor Kamal Haasan stated with pride while speaking about Rajnikanth.

A reporter recently had pointed out to Haasan that Rajinikanth had recently said that he was surprised and happy that Vijay had become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The reporter quoted Rajnikanth as saying with a smile that he would have been jealous in case Haasan had gone on to become Chief Minister.

To this, Haasan replied, "He made that remark in jest. Neither of us has ever harbored envy toward the other. However, we do compete. We are, arguably, the finest sportsmen you will find in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, we happen to be in the film industry; had we been playing cricket instead, our dynamics would have remained exactly the same."