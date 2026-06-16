ETV Bharat / state

'We Harbour No Bias Against Hyderabad Metro Phase-2': Union Minister Kishan Reddy Slams Telangana CM

Delhi: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday denied Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's allegations of stalling the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2, asserting that the Centre is extending support to this project just as it does for other metro rail projects across the country. All projects come to fruition when state governments cooperate with the Centre on technical and financial matters, he said.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi in response to Revanth Reddy's allegations, Kishan Reddy asserted that projects would not stall simply because he opposed them. "The Centre had suggested several changes regarding the metro project to the state government. We don't harbour any bias against this particular project. Also, BJP does not have a culture of stalling projects through underhanded tactics, a practice, which might be characteristic of the Congress party. We would not obstruct projects for anyone's sake," he said.

Deliberating on the Union Ministry's commitment towards Telangana's development, he said, "We are genuinely committed to the development of Telangana. In the past, the Centre sanctioned Rs 1,250 crore for Metro Phase-1. It is inappropriate for the CM to speak in an ill-considered and rash manner. Neither Prime Minister Modi nor the Centre nor I need a certificate from Revanth Reddy or the Congress. We are accountable to the people of Telangana, not to Revanth Reddy. We have worked for the state's development for 12 years, and we will continue to do so. We are implementing the promises we made to the letter. No one needs to lecture us on the development of Telangana or Hyderabad".

According to the Union Minister, as a "son of Telangana", he fought for the realisation of a separate state, came to Delhi and staged protests on two occasions. "I called off my indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan only after the bill was passed. I wrote letters to KCR in the past and to Revanth Reddy recently regarding the development of railway stations. It was the Central government that took the initiative and undertook railway station development works on its own, rather than doing so at Revanth's request," Kishan Reddy added.