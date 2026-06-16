'We Harbour No Bias Against Hyderabad Metro Phase-2': Union Minister Kishan Reddy Slams Telangana CM
Union Minister Kishan Reddy says unlike Congress, BJP does not have a culture of stalling projects through underhanded means.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Delhi: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday denied Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's allegations of stalling the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2, asserting that the Centre is extending support to this project just as it does for other metro rail projects across the country. All projects come to fruition when state governments cooperate with the Centre on technical and financial matters, he said.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi in response to Revanth Reddy's allegations, Kishan Reddy asserted that projects would not stall simply because he opposed them. "The Centre had suggested several changes regarding the metro project to the state government. We don't harbour any bias against this particular project. Also, BJP does not have a culture of stalling projects through underhanded tactics, a practice, which might be characteristic of the Congress party. We would not obstruct projects for anyone's sake," he said.
Deliberating on the Union Ministry's commitment towards Telangana's development, he said, "We are genuinely committed to the development of Telangana. In the past, the Centre sanctioned Rs 1,250 crore for Metro Phase-1. It is inappropriate for the CM to speak in an ill-considered and rash manner. Neither Prime Minister Modi nor the Centre nor I need a certificate from Revanth Reddy or the Congress. We are accountable to the people of Telangana, not to Revanth Reddy. We have worked for the state's development for 12 years, and we will continue to do so. We are implementing the promises we made to the letter. No one needs to lecture us on the development of Telangana or Hyderabad".
According to the Union Minister, as a "son of Telangana", he fought for the realisation of a separate state, came to Delhi and staged protests on two occasions. "I called off my indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan only after the bill was passed. I wrote letters to KCR in the past and to Revanth Reddy recently regarding the development of railway stations. It was the Central government that took the initiative and undertook railway station development works on its own, rather than doing so at Revanth's request," Kishan Reddy added.
The Union Minister further said that KCR did not cooperate with the MMTS Phase-2 project back then but nevertheless, the project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We succeeded in securing a railway coach factory for Telangana, a project that was once thought unlikely to come to the state. The Centre extends cooperation to all states, regardless of which party is in power there. Claiming that Kishan Reddy is obstructing Modi's assistance amounts to petty politics," he said.
Giving an account of the recent initiatives that Centre took for Telangana, Kishan Reddy said, interest-free loans were sanctioned to the state for a 50-year term and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued for the ADB loan intended for the Musi rejuvenation project. "Over the past decade, we have sanctioned Rs 1 lakh crore to Telangana through the NCDC. We sanctioned Rs 37,000 crore for paddy procurement and have already released Rs 34,000 crore," Kishan Reddy explained.
On Monday, Telangana CM blamed the Union Minister for stalling the released funds as it would harm BJP's interest in Telangana.
At a press conference, Revanth Reddy urged the Centre to immediately release funds for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. He asked whether the Union government will be part of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II and if not, then it should give an NOC so that Telangana government can proceed with the expansion on its own. He also claimed that a Japanese agency had released the funds to the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and the amount was scheduled to be transferred to Telangana government on June 1.
Also Read