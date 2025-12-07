'Don’t Need Citizenship': Tribal Families Reject SIR Form After Accepting ‘Majhi Sarkar’ ID Cards In Bengal's Bankura
Ranibandh (Bankura): In West Bengal’s Jangalmahal region, 79 members of 22 tribal families in Muchikata and Veduashol villages of Ranibandh block have refused to fill up the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter enumeration form, claiming they already possess identity cards issued by an organisation calling itself ‘Majhi Sarkar’.
Despite repeated efforts by the administration, the villagers remained firm in their refusal. A high-level team consisting of Khatra SDPO Abhishek Yadav, Ranibandh BDO Anisha Yash, and officers from Ranibandh and Barikul police stations visited the villages to convince the residents. Their efforts, however, proved futile.
Villagers openly told officials that they no longer need Indian citizenship documents. “We have taken identity cards from the Majhi Sarkar. There is no rule that we must take citizenship from the Indian government. No one can force us,” several villagers said.
The situation soon turned tense as some villagers angrily questioned the administration’s sudden concern.
“Where were you when we were sick? When storms destroyed our homes? We survived hunger before and we will survive again. We will not do SIR.” Officials eventually had to return empty-handed.
Local resident Sundarmohan Murmu said that out of 27 families in Veduashol, only five families who did not accept "Majhi Sarkar cards" registered for SIR. Another villager, Sanjit Murmu, claimed they had already submitted their voter ID and Aadhaar details to the "Majhi Sarkar" and did not need any government documentation anymore.
Who Is ‘Majhi Sarkar’?
Serious allegations have now emerged that an organisation named ‘Samajwad Inter-State Majhi Sarkar’ is brainwashing poor and illiterate tribal communities. According to Gangaram Murmu, director of the Tribal Development Cultural Board and ST Morcha president of Bankura organisation district of Trinamool Congress, this group operates from Odisha, with its head office in Chhattisgarh.
"Although this organisation works from Odisha, its head office is in Chhattisgarh," said Gangaram Murmu. He continued, "Several villagers claimed they have taken the Majhi Sarkar card and no longer need the identity card of the government. They said they will not fill up the SIR form. Some unscrupulous people are brainwashing tribals by taking advantage of their poverty and lack of education. They are misleading the people of the villages by trying to convince them that villagers do not need the services of the government. Majhi Sarkar will give them everything."
According to Gangaram, West Bengal government is investigating the matter. “We have identified them. They are engaged in anti-national activities. And if they commit treason, the administration will take action according to the law. The government will not let them go scot-free,” he added.
When reached to comment on the issue, Bankura district magistrate Siyad N said, “We, on behalf of the administration, we will interact with villagers and convince the villagers.” Another government official said, “We will go to the villages again. We will try to explain to the people. Continuous propaganda will be carried out on why it is important to have their names in the voter list.”
