'Don’t Need Citizenship': Tribal Families Reject SIR Form After Accepting ‘Majhi Sarkar’ ID Cards In Bengal's Bankura

Ranibandh (Bankura): In West Bengal’s Jangalmahal region, 79 members of 22 tribal families in Muchikata and Veduashol villages of Ranibandh block have refused to fill up the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter enumeration form, claiming they already possess identity cards issued by an organisation calling itself ‘Majhi Sarkar’.

Despite repeated efforts by the administration, the villagers remained firm in their refusal. A high-level team consisting of Khatra SDPO Abhishek Yadav, Ranibandh BDO Anisha Yash, and officers from Ranibandh and Barikul police stations visited the villages to convince the residents. Their efforts, however, proved futile.

Villagers openly told officials that they no longer need Indian citizenship documents. “We have taken identity cards from the Majhi Sarkar. There is no rule that we must take citizenship from the Indian government. No one can force us,” several villagers said.

The situation soon turned tense as some villagers angrily questioned the administration’s sudden concern.

“Where were you when we were sick? When storms destroyed our homes? We survived hunger before and we will survive again. We will not do SIR.” Officials eventually had to return empty-handed.

Local resident Sundarmohan Murmu said that out of 27 families in Veduashol, only five families who did not accept "Majhi Sarkar cards" registered for SIR. Another villager, Sanjit Murmu, claimed they had already submitted their voter ID and Aadhaar details to the "Majhi Sarkar" and did not need any government documentation anymore.

