We Didn't Start The War, Support Peace: Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi, Ayatollah Khamenei's Representative In Bhopal On Sunday
At the Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen Jalsa gathering, attendees carried the Indian tricolour, expressed solidarity with Palestine, while participants stressed the need to raise voices against global injustice.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Bhopal: A representative of Iran's Supreme Leader addressed a large gathering at the the Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen Jalsa held in the Kohefiza area of the capital of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, delivering a message of peace, unity and global solidarity.
The event, attended by a significant number of people, focused on promoting brotherhood and communal harmony while also touching upon key international issues. The highlight of the programme was the address by Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi from Iran, representing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In his speech, Ilahi emphasised that Iran supports peace and stability. ''Many countries have been affected by the Israel-US war, but Iran did not initiate the conflict,'' he said, while referring to ongoing global tensions. He also urged people to set aside internal differences and work collectively to strengthen unity within society.
The gathering saw participants carrying the Indian tricolour, reflecting a strong sense of patriotism alongside calls for unity. Some attendees were also seen expressing solidarity with Palestine, indicating the event's engagement with broader geopolitical concerns. Speakers at the programme discussed issues related to Iran and Palestine, stressing the need to raise voices against injustice anywhere in the world and stand for humanitarian values.
Ilahi also highlighted historical ties between Iran and India, noting the longstanding relationship and cultural connections. ''The message should be given to strengthen social cohesion and fostering a collective sense of responsibility among communities,'' added Ilahi. "Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has a long-standing friendship with India. Of the 250 books Khamenei wrote, two were on India.''
Moreover, representatives from different religious and political backgrounds including the Madhya Pradesh unit of the CPI(M) and the Congress, participated in the event, reinforcing its message of communal harmony and mutual understanding.
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