ETV Bharat / state

We Didn't Start The War, Support Peace: Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi, Ayatollah Khamenei's Representative In Bhopal On Sunday

Bhopal: A representative of Iran's Supreme Leader addressed a large gathering at the the Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen Jalsa held in the Kohefiza area of the capital of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, delivering a message of peace, unity and global solidarity.

The event, attended by a significant number of people, focused on promoting brotherhood and communal harmony while also touching upon key international issues. The highlight of the programme was the address by Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi from Iran, representing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In his speech, Ilahi emphasised that Iran supports peace and stability. ''Many countries have been affected by the Israel-US war, but Iran did not initiate the conflict,'' he said, while referring to ongoing global tensions. He also urged people to set aside internal differences and work collectively to strengthen unity within society.