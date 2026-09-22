ETV Bharat / state

We Can't Build Gulmarg Gondola Replicas At Other Tourist Destinations: CM Omar Abdullah In Jammu Kashmir Assembly

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the government cannot build cable car gondolas like Gulmarg at other destinations as they don't attract the same traffic as Gulmarg does.

"We cant make every tourist destination Gulmarg, and build gondolas at every destination. Every tourist destination has its unique and separate attraction," Omar, who also holds Tourism Department portfolio, replied to his party legislator Saifu Din Bhat who demanded a Gondola like facility.

Bhat, who is the National Conference legislator from Khansahib assembly constituency of Budgam demanded gondola-like facility in Doodhpathri and other destinations in the district.

Omar said Patnitop gondola is not attracting that much traffic as Gulmarg does. "So, we should not bring these ideas of replicating same infrastructure at all the other destinations," he said.