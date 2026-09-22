We Can't Build Gulmarg Gondola Replicas At Other Tourist Destinations: CM Omar Abdullah In Jammu Kashmir Assembly
Omar was replying to a question by party legislator Saifuddin Bhat, who demanded a Gulmarg Gondola-like cable car at Doodhpathri.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the government cannot build cable car gondolas like Gulmarg at other destinations as they don't attract the same traffic as Gulmarg does.
"We cant make every tourist destination Gulmarg, and build gondolas at every destination. Every tourist destination has its unique and separate attraction," Omar, who also holds Tourism Department portfolio, replied to his party legislator Saifu Din Bhat who demanded a Gondola like facility.
Bhat, who is the National Conference legislator from Khansahib assembly constituency of Budgam demanded gondola-like facility in Doodhpathri and other destinations in the district.
Omar said Patnitop gondola is not attracting that much traffic as Gulmarg does. "So, we should not bring these ideas of replicating same infrastructure at all the other destinations," he said.
Over the extension of amnesty scheme in power bills from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Randhawa, Omar said the amnesty can't be extended always as it gives consumers a reason not to pay timely power bills.
"Giving amnesty repeatedly is injustice with those who pay bills on time and it also encourages consumers not to pay bills on time and wait for amnesty," Omar said.
The CM, however, said that government can think about amnesty for the weaker sections, but "we can't do blanket amnesty always".
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