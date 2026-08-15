ETV Bharat / state

'We Can Finally Hoist The Tricolour': Bastar Villages Celebrate Independence Day As Security Brings New Hope

Narayanpur/Dantewada: The changing face of Chhattisgarh's Bastar was visible on Independence Day, as the Tricolour was proudly hoisted in remote areas where residents once faced restrictions and fear linked to Naxal presence.

In Boter, a remote village in Abujhmad, residents celebrated Independence Day for the first time after a security camp was established in the area in March 2026. Children, young people and elderly villagers participated in the celebrations, carrying the Tricolour and raising slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

For the villagers, the celebration was more than an Independence Day programme. It reflected a change in their everyday lives.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patel said, "For the first time, the flag was hoisted in Boter village on Independence Day. This is a very significant achievement. After becoming Naxal-free, several villages in the area have witnessed the Tricolour being hoisted for the first time."

Villagers participate in Independence Day celebrations. (ETV Bharat)

'Earlier, Naxals Would Not Allow The Tricolour'

Sunita, a guest teacher and Abujhmad resident, said, "We had never hoisted the Tricolour before. Naxals would not allow it. A black flag used to be hoisted. Now the villagers are happy that the Tricolour is being hoisted in the village. Children are also able to attend school, and development is gradually taking place."

Another resident, Keye Mandvi, said, "Earlier, we used to hoist red and black flags. Now Naxalism has ended and the police have established a camp here."

Residents said the security presence has given them a greater sense of safety and allowed them to speak openly about their needs. They are now demanding roads, electricity, drinking water, mobile connectivity, schools, healthcare and regular access to ration.

"Earlier, we could not demand anything because of the Naxals. We need water, roads and network. Rice is available free, but the entire village had to contribute Rs 8,000 to hire a vehicle to bring it here," Mandvi said.