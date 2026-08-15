'We Can Finally Hoist The Tricolour': Bastar Villages Celebrate Independence Day As Security Brings New Hope
Villagers in Bastar's former Naxal-hit areas celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolour while calling for roads, schools, water and healthcare.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Narayanpur/Dantewada: The changing face of Chhattisgarh's Bastar was visible on Independence Day, as the Tricolour was proudly hoisted in remote areas where residents once faced restrictions and fear linked to Naxal presence.
In Boter, a remote village in Abujhmad, residents celebrated Independence Day for the first time after a security camp was established in the area in March 2026. Children, young people and elderly villagers participated in the celebrations, carrying the Tricolour and raising slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".
For the villagers, the celebration was more than an Independence Day programme. It reflected a change in their everyday lives.
Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patel said, "For the first time, the flag was hoisted in Boter village on Independence Day. This is a very significant achievement. After becoming Naxal-free, several villages in the area have witnessed the Tricolour being hoisted for the first time."
'Earlier, Naxals Would Not Allow The Tricolour'
Sunita, a guest teacher and Abujhmad resident, said, "We had never hoisted the Tricolour before. Naxals would not allow it. A black flag used to be hoisted. Now the villagers are happy that the Tricolour is being hoisted in the village. Children are also able to attend school, and development is gradually taking place."
Another resident, Keye Mandvi, said, "Earlier, we used to hoist red and black flags. Now Naxalism has ended and the police have established a camp here."
Residents said the security presence has given them a greater sense of safety and allowed them to speak openly about their needs. They are now demanding roads, electricity, drinking water, mobile connectivity, schools, healthcare and regular access to ration.
"Earlier, we could not demand anything because of the Naxals. We need water, roads and network. Rice is available free, but the entire village had to contribute Rs 8,000 to hire a vehicle to bring it here," Mandvi said.
Karu Oyami, another resident, said villagers still have to walk long distances to collect ration. "There is no road to the village. We travel on foot. We came to Orcha to collect rice. We have to walk around 50 kilometres for ration. We need roads, schools and anganwadis."
The roughly 60 residents of Boter, spread across 27 households, continue to face serious infrastructure challenges. Most houses are temporary, while electricity, drinking water, healthcare and mobile connectivity remain limited.
Residents also said teachers rarely reach the government school. In medical emergencies, patients have to be carried for several kilometres to reach the nearest accessible point.
Ramesh Kumar Poyami, a resident, said, "We never celebrated Independence Day in the village because the Naxals would not allow it. We need a hospital, school, road and mobile network."
Tricolour Flies Across Bastar
At the High School Ground in Dantewada, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap hoisted the Tricolour, took the salute at the parade and honoured families of martyred security personnel with shawls and coconuts.
Paying tribute to the fallen personnel, Kashyap said, "We can breathe in the open air of Bastar today because of the sacrifice of these personnel. We can never forget it."
He also said surrendered Naxalites were receiving assistance under the government's rehabilitation policy, including help with Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, bank accounts, and other documents needed to access government schemes.
"Efforts are being made to bring surrendered people into the mainstream and ensure a safe and dignified future for their families. The objective is that they leave the path of violence, lead normal lives and contribute positively to the development of the country and society," Kashyap said.
In Boter, the Tricolour flying today represents a major change. Yet residents say their freedom will feel complete only when roads, education, healthcare, water, electricity, mobile connectivity and reliable ration supplies reach the village.
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