'Can Call Any Govt Employee For Poll Duty': Maharashtra EC After HC Rap Over Deployment Of Judicial Officers
The State Election Commission, in an affidavit, said that the Representation of the People Act, 1951 does not apply to elections to local self-government bodies.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Mumbai: After the Bombay High Court stayed an order requisitioning judicial employees for municipal election duty, Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) filed an affidavit stating that it has constitutional powers to deploy employees from any government department, including judicial staff, to ensure free and fair local body elections. In the affidavit, the poll body asserted that the Representation of the People Act, 1951 does not apply to municipal polls.
The affidavit, submitted by Deputy Secretary of SEC K Suryakrishnamurthy on Monday, stated that the SEC has special powers to ensure the availability of manpower for municipal elections. The SEC said that the Representation of the People Act, 1951 does not apply to elections to local self-government bodies, which is why the commission exercised its constitutional powers to seek the services of employees from different departments and authorities.
Citing the Supreme Court's ruling in the Kishan Singh Tomar vs Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation case, the affidavit said that the powers of the State Election Commission are as wide as those of the Central Election Commission within its jurisdiction. It added that the commission can issue necessary directions using its special powers to conduct free and fair elections.
The matter will be heard after two weeks before a bench of Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad.
Case Background
On December 22, 2025, the Municipal Commissioner, who was acting as the District Election Officer for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, issued a letter directing all junior court employees in Mumbai to report for election duty.
Taking serious note of this, the Bombay High Court registered a suo motu petition and stayed the orders overnight. The court questioned the jurisdiction of the Municipal Commissioner and asked under what authority he had issued directions to judicial employees to perform election duty.
Given the seriousness of the matter, a special bench was constituted at night (8 PM) at the Chief Justice's official residence in Malabar Hill, where an urgent hearing was held. During the hearing, the High Court directly questioned the Municipal Commissioner’s authority to issue such orders while acting as the District Election Officer.
The lawyers representing the municipal corporation requested the court to allow them to withdraw the letter issued by the commissioner. However, the Bombay High Court rejected this request.
The court then directed the Municipal Commissioner, in his capacity as the District Election Officer, to file a personal affidavit explaining under what authority he had ordered court employees to report for election duty.
