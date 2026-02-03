ETV Bharat / state

'Can Call Any Govt Employee For Poll Duty': Maharashtra EC After HC Rap Over Deployment Of Judicial Officers

Mumbai: After the Bombay High Court stayed an order requisitioning judicial employees for municipal election duty, Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) filed an affidavit stating that it has constitutional powers to deploy employees from any government department, including judicial staff, to ensure free and fair local body elections. In the affidavit, the poll body asserted that the Representation of the People Act, 1951 does not apply to municipal polls.

The affidavit, submitted by Deputy Secretary of SEC K Suryakrishnamurthy on Monday, stated that the SEC has special powers to ensure the availability of manpower for municipal elections. The SEC said that the Representation of the People Act, 1951 does not apply to elections to local self-government bodies, which is why the commission exercised its constitutional powers to seek the services of employees from different departments and authorities.

Citing the Supreme Court's ruling in the Kishan Singh Tomar vs Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation case, the affidavit said that the powers of the State Election Commission are as wide as those of the Central Election Commission within its jurisdiction. It added that the commission can issue necessary directions using its special powers to conduct free and fair elections.

The matter will be heard after two weeks before a bench of Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad.

Case Background

On December 22, 2025, the Municipal Commissioner, who was acting as the District Election Officer for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, issued a letter directing all junior court employees in Mumbai to report for election duty.