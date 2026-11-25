ETV Bharat / state

We Aren't Begging: Masood Slams SP Over Seat-Sharing, Says Cong Will Decide If Talks Should Continue

Lucknow: “We aren't begging,” Congress Uttar Pradesh working committee chief Imran Masood said on Wednesday after the Samajwadi Party announced candidates for five seats in the upcoming assembly polls, even as seat-sharing talks between the two parties were underway.

The five seats include one in Saharanpur, Masood's Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress leader said he will discuss with the party leadership whether seat-sharing talks with the SP should continue. He said, “When you are holding talks on one hand and making announcements on the other, it shows that you are not serious."

"We will discuss within our party what needs to be done and whether we should sit for talks or not. The party will decide what course of action to take," he told PTI Videos. The first round of talks that ended on Tuesday at Congress veteran Pramod Tiwari's Delhi residence remained inconclusive, with SP revealing its initial offer of 26 seats, way lower than Congress’s expectations.

Questioning the intention of their ally, Masood said, "I do not understand whether you want to fight me, the Congress or the BJP. It needs to be decided whether we want to fight the BJP or fight among ourselves."

Of the five seats that the SP declared candidates for in a surprise move, four are held by its sitting MLAs -- Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Umar Ali Khan from Behat and Mehboob Ali from Amroha. The four seats are in western Uttar Pradesh, where the SP expects a challenge from BJP, its ally RLD, as well as the recently floated Samajik Parivartan Morcha of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekar Aazad.

Its fifth candidate is Jyoti Lodhi, who will contest from Lalitpur in Bundelkhand. Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey was already declared the party candidate from Ayodhya in August.

On differences within the INDIA bloc, Masood said he could not comment on the internal matters of other parties. "Everyone has their own views. We are making honest efforts, but I cannot say what is going on in the minds of others," he said. Later, he told PTI while talking about seat-sharing, "We aren't begging. The deal has to be mutually acceptable, respectable."

On the Constitution Day rally scheduled to be held in Lucknow on Wednesday, he said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the event. "We have reached Lucknow to oversee the preparations for the rally," he added.