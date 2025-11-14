ETV Bharat / state

We Are Prepared To Contest Independently In Local Body And BMC Elections, Minister Ramdas Threatens

Mumbai: As the two major alliances in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti and Sharad Pawar-led Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), prepare to battle it out in the local body elections, a few leaders have sent signals of breaking away from these alliances.

The fight is over seats, as usual, and some parties like the Republican Party of India (A) faction, led by the Union Minister for Social Justice, have threatened to split from the Mahayuti alliance over seats. In the executive committee meeting of his party on Thursday, Athavale asked the members to prepare to fight the elections independently.

"We are with the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the forthcoming elections. Having said that, we want to make it clear, we need to be treated with respect as we expect a high number of seats," said Athavale.

The core committee members discussed the plans for contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), other municipal corporations and local body elections. They also discussed seat-sharing issues and the number of seats their party was willing to contest, going by their strength. Athavale had asked district heads from RPI (A) to present the problems and issues they are facing before planning for shortlisting on candidates, which will be held soon.