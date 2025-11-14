We Are Prepared To Contest Independently In Local Body And BMC Elections, Minister Ramdas Threatens
In the executive committee meeting of his party, Athavale asked the members to prepare to fight the elections independently.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST
Mumbai: As the two major alliances in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti and Sharad Pawar-led Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), prepare to battle it out in the local body elections, a few leaders have sent signals of breaking away from these alliances.
The fight is over seats, as usual, and some parties like the Republican Party of India (A) faction, led by the Union Minister for Social Justice, have threatened to split from the Mahayuti alliance over seats. In the executive committee meeting of his party on Thursday, Athavale asked the members to prepare to fight the elections independently.
"We are with the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the forthcoming elections. Having said that, we want to make it clear, we need to be treated with respect as we expect a high number of seats," said Athavale.
The core committee members discussed the plans for contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), other municipal corporations and local body elections. They also discussed seat-sharing issues and the number of seats their party was willing to contest, going by their strength. Athavale had asked district heads from RPI (A) to present the problems and issues they are facing before planning for shortlisting on candidates, which will be held soon.
"The RPI (A) has a huge mass base in many constituencies, and we deserve to be given a high number of seats, since they are local body elections. We deserve them, for the continuous work we are doing in our community and also because of our caste," said Avinash Mahatekar, secretary of RPI (A). He added, "We have sent directions to our cadre accordingly.
The Mumbai party president, Sidharth Kasare, said their party had a prominent presence in Maharashtra. "We are a formidable force in Mumbai and many other towns and villages of Maharashtra. We would appreciate if the BJP gave us the number of seats that we have demanded. We want to be treated with respect."
The party leaders feel they need to be called for the talks at every stage and be integral to the NDA plans, which they complained has not happened till now. "We are never invited to the NDA planning meetings, and the BJP deliberately leaves us out. I plan to visit Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally and discuss about these issues," he added.
The party meeting was held at Yeshwantrao Chavan Auditorium, which was attended by RPI Maharashtra president, Rajabhai Sarvade, Avinash Mahatekar, state executive Baburao Kadam and Kasare.
Also Read
'Not Dealt With A Single Rupee In Koregaon Land Scam Case', Reiterates Ajit Pawar