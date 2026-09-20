ETV Bharat / state

We Are Opposed To US Policy Of Imposing Tariff For Political Reasons: Cuban Envoy To India

Bhubaneswar: Cuba's Ambassador to India, Juan Carlos Marsán Aguilera, on Saturday said his country was opposed to the US policy of imposing tariffs on others for political reasons.

He, however, claimed the island nation maintains a cordial relationship with the people of the USA while opposing Washington's policies that many of its own citizens do not support.

On a two-day tour of Odisha, Aguilera said, "We are against this world tariff that has been imposed by this US administration. Nobody has the right to impose these tariffs on other countries for political reasons. He claimed that the US wants to stop all trade between Russia and the rest of the world. "They don’t have the right to do that unilaterally," he said.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which seeks to impose sanctions on Russia's leadership and energy sector, as well as on collaborators with Moscow's defence industry and its so-called "shadow fleet".