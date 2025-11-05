ETV Bharat / state

'We Are Not Fake, We Are Starving': DTC Bus Marshals Plead for Reinstatement

New Delhi: For six months, Home Guard personnel have been gathering daily outside the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) headquarters, waiting to be reinstated as bus marshals. They are denied entry, and officers rarely address their concerns. These Home Guards, who previously served as bus marshals, were removed after the DTC reported discrepancies in police verification for 464 of them.

The Home Guards claim they have clarified documents and undergone repeated verifications, but have not been reinstated, leaving families without income.

Bus marshal Prem Shankar said he feels both anger and helplessness. "Due to an address change, the police verification was marked as incorrect, and we were labelled fake. However, our verification was conducted three times, and no criminal case was found against any of us. Verification of 341 people is completely clear, yet they have not been given a duty. It has been six months since I last received an income. Our children may have to drop out of school."

Pradeep Kumar said that many have had to vacate their homes and relocate to more affordable areas. "Just because our address changed, we were treated as frauds. Our documents are genuine. But our families are now struggling for food."

Home Guard Hariom Kumar said, "We have been running from one office to another for six months. We are told every week that reinstatement will happen soon, but nothing changes."

Single Mothers Affected