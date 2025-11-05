'We Are Not Fake, We Are Starving': DTC Bus Marshals Plead for Reinstatement
For six months, dozens of home guards have been waiting outside the DTC headquarters, hoping for reinstatement
Published : November 5, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST|
Updated : November 5, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
New Delhi: For six months, Home Guard personnel have been gathering daily outside the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) headquarters, waiting to be reinstated as bus marshals. They are denied entry, and officers rarely address their concerns. These Home Guards, who previously served as bus marshals, were removed after the DTC reported discrepancies in police verification for 464 of them.
The Home Guards claim they have clarified documents and undergone repeated verifications, but have not been reinstated, leaving families without income.
Bus marshal Prem Shankar said he feels both anger and helplessness. "Due to an address change, the police verification was marked as incorrect, and we were labelled fake. However, our verification was conducted three times, and no criminal case was found against any of us. Verification of 341 people is completely clear, yet they have not been given a duty. It has been six months since I last received an income. Our children may have to drop out of school."
Pradeep Kumar said that many have had to vacate their homes and relocate to more affordable areas. "Just because our address changed, we were treated as frauds. Our documents are genuine. But our families are now struggling for food."
Home Guard Hariom Kumar said, "We have been running from one office to another for six months. We are told every week that reinstatement will happen soon, but nothing changes."
Single Mothers Affected
Rekha, Rita and Sudesh, who worked as bus marshals, said they are facing significant financial and emotional challenges. Rita, a single parent, said she has been unable to pay her rent or her children's school fees. Sudesh said the guards do not permit them inside the building, "Even if a woman needs to use the washroom, they refuse permission."
Chanchala said she has lived at the same address since 2006, yet the department claimed her verification failed due to an 'address mismatch'. Her loan instalments have stopped, and running the household has become difficult.
The home guards claim they visit both the Home Guard Directorate and the DTC office, but both departments instruct them to wait. "Everyone says an email has been sent, but no one takes responsibility," the former marshals said.
Every day, the dismissed bus marshals gather outside the DTC headquarters—some expressing frustration, some remaining silent. Their demand remains consistent: “We are not fake. We are human. Give us our jobs back.”
DTC’s Response
A DTC spokesperson stated that the number of buses in the fleet has decreased. According to the spokesperson, “We provided employment as bus marshals as long as possible. Now, there is no requirement here. These Home Guards should go back to their parent department and request a fresh posting."
