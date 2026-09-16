ETV Bharat / state

WB Minister Opens 33rd Science Congress with IIT & ISRO Pacts, Urges People-Oriented Tech

Kolkata: Speaking at the 33rd West Bengal Science and Technology Congress, state Science and Technology minister Kalyan Chakraborty said West Bengal must latch onto the immense opportunity at a time when India's biotechnology economy is projected to reach approximately $300 billion by 2030.

He emphasised that scientific success must ultimately be utilised for the welfare of the people while recalling the words of Swami Vivekananda: "Service to living beings is service to the Divine."

He expressed hope that this Science Congress would not remain merely an annual event but would instead pave the way for future collaborations and a concrete roadmap for research.

According to Chakraborty, scientific achievements must not remain confined within the four walls of laboratories but should be applied to the daily lives of ordinary people. Wednesday’s inaugural session held at the Convention Centre in New Town witnessed a record turnout this year.