WB Minister Opens 33rd Science Congress with IIT & ISRO Pacts, Urges People-Oriented Tech
Science and Technology minister Kalyan Chakraborty said Science Congress should not remain merely an annual event but would instead pave the way for future collaborations.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Kolkata: Speaking at the 33rd West Bengal Science and Technology Congress, state Science and Technology minister Kalyan Chakraborty said West Bengal must latch onto the immense opportunity at a time when India's biotechnology economy is projected to reach approximately $300 billion by 2030.
He emphasised that scientific success must ultimately be utilised for the welfare of the people while recalling the words of Swami Vivekananda: "Service to living beings is service to the Divine."
He expressed hope that this Science Congress would not remain merely an annual event but would instead pave the way for future collaborations and a concrete roadmap for research.
According to Chakraborty, scientific achievements must not remain confined within the four walls of laboratories but should be applied to the daily lives of ordinary people. Wednesday’s inaugural session held at the Convention Centre in New Town witnessed a record turnout this year.
On the very first day, approximately 3000 people—including delegates from India and abroad, researchers, vice-chancellors, and students—gathered at the venue. Amidst this massive attendance, the Department of Science, Technology, and Biotechnology announced several major initiatives to promote science across the state.
Additionally, the state signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT-Kharagpur to pilot new scientific innovations aimed at improving the quality of life for the general public. An agreement was also reached with the National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation (NATMO) to create Braille maps for the visually impaired and to develop the state's own maps at the Panchayat level. Discussions are also underway with ISRO to integrate space research into school and higher education curricula.
For the first time, the abstracts of 215 research papers—covering 12 subjects at the Science Congress—have been published in Bengali alongside English, with the aim of encouraging scientific engagement in the mother tongue.
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