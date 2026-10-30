ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Govt Unveils Multi-Phase Makeover Plan For Kolkata; Private Firm Pledges ₹3,000 Crore Initial Investment

Kolkata: The state government’s Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs has announced a major plan to address long-standing civic problems in Kolkata, including traffic congestion, parking shortages, tangled overhead wires, and the accumulation of waste.

Three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed: two with the central public sector undertaking (PSU) NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation) for city beautification and the development of modern infrastructure, and one with the private firm Skymax for solid waste management.

This announcement was made by the Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Agnimitra Paul, on Thursday at Nagarayan Bhavan in Salt Lake.

Skymax Infra Power Limited plans an initial investment of approximately ₹3,000 crore in waste management and a Compressed Biogas (CBG) project. The company has indicated that this investment could potentially increase to ₹6,000–7,000 crore in subsequent phases.

Meanwhile, the collaboration with NBCC will focus on the beautification of Kolkata, the redevelopment of key urban areas, and the feasibility of constructing multi-level car parking facilities. According to the government, these initiatives aim not only to transform the city’s visual appearance but also to enhance the efficiency of civic services.

Multi-level Parking in Burrabazar

Finding parking space in Burrabazar—one of Kolkata’s busiest commercial hubs—has long been a significant challenge. With vehicles parked along the roadside, the loading and unloading of goods, and heavy pedestrian movement, traffic congestion has become a daily occurrence in the area.

To address this, the Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs is planning to develop modern multi-level car parking facilities. Under the agreement with NBCC, an initial survey will be conducted to identify viable locations for such parking infrastructure. The number of projects and the total investment required will be determined based on land availability, existing parking facilities, and traffic flow requirements. The government anticipates that if the plan is successfully implemented, it will be possible to reduce vehicular pressure on roads in busy commercial areas.

Initiative to transform the city's appearance by removing overhead cables

In various parts of the city, electrical wires, telephone lines, and internet cables crisscross overhead like a web. In some places, this tangle of wires not only creates visual pollution but also poses challenges for maintenance and safety. To address this, the minister has announced a plan to move these cables underground.

Agnimitra stated that an initiative will be launched to remove overhead cables across the city and bring greater order to the infrastructure. In some areas, underground systems for electrical wiring are already in place or currently under construction. However, the removal of other types of cables—including telecommunication lines—will require coordination with the relevant agencies and departments.

This initiative also encompasses the beautification of city streets, medians, parks, water bodies, heritage sites, and other public spaces. The government emphasises that the goal is to make the city cleaner, better planned, and more user-friendly, all while preserving Kolkata’s unique heritage and character.

Compressed biogas to be produced from waste

A third key aspect of the city's development is solid waste management. To tackle issues such as the accumulation of garbage, deficiencies in waste segregation, and environmental pollution, the state government has agreed with Skymax.

Arjun Rawat, chairman and managing director of the company, said that the first phase involves an investment of approximately ₹3,000 crore to establish waste processing facilities and infrastructure for the production of compressed biogas.