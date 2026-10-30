West Bengal Govt Unveils Multi-Phase Makeover Plan For Kolkata; Private Firm Pledges ₹3,000 Crore Initial Investment
Urban Development minister Agnimitra Paul said waste management, public spaces improvement, and the resolution of parking issues are being integrated into a broader, comprehensive plan.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 12:49 AM IST|
Updated : October 30, 2026 at 4:40 AM IST
Kolkata: The state government’s Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs has announced a major plan to address long-standing civic problems in Kolkata, including traffic congestion, parking shortages, tangled overhead wires, and the accumulation of waste.
Three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed: two with the central public sector undertaking (PSU) NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation) for city beautification and the development of modern infrastructure, and one with the private firm Skymax for solid waste management.
This announcement was made by the Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Agnimitra Paul, on Thursday at Nagarayan Bhavan in Salt Lake.
Skymax Infra Power Limited plans an initial investment of approximately ₹3,000 crore in waste management and a Compressed Biogas (CBG) project. The company has indicated that this investment could potentially increase to ₹6,000–7,000 crore in subsequent phases.
Meanwhile, the collaboration with NBCC will focus on the beautification of Kolkata, the redevelopment of key urban areas, and the feasibility of constructing multi-level car parking facilities. According to the government, these initiatives aim not only to transform the city’s visual appearance but also to enhance the efficiency of civic services.
Multi-level Parking in Burrabazar
Finding parking space in Burrabazar—one of Kolkata’s busiest commercial hubs—has long been a significant challenge. With vehicles parked along the roadside, the loading and unloading of goods, and heavy pedestrian movement, traffic congestion has become a daily occurrence in the area.
To address this, the Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs is planning to develop modern multi-level car parking facilities. Under the agreement with NBCC, an initial survey will be conducted to identify viable locations for such parking infrastructure. The number of projects and the total investment required will be determined based on land availability, existing parking facilities, and traffic flow requirements. The government anticipates that if the plan is successfully implemented, it will be possible to reduce vehicular pressure on roads in busy commercial areas.
Initiative to transform the city's appearance by removing overhead cables
In various parts of the city, electrical wires, telephone lines, and internet cables crisscross overhead like a web. In some places, this tangle of wires not only creates visual pollution but also poses challenges for maintenance and safety. To address this, the minister has announced a plan to move these cables underground.
Agnimitra stated that an initiative will be launched to remove overhead cables across the city and bring greater order to the infrastructure. In some areas, underground systems for electrical wiring are already in place or currently under construction. However, the removal of other types of cables—including telecommunication lines—will require coordination with the relevant agencies and departments.
This initiative also encompasses the beautification of city streets, medians, parks, water bodies, heritage sites, and other public spaces. The government emphasises that the goal is to make the city cleaner, better planned, and more user-friendly, all while preserving Kolkata’s unique heritage and character.
Compressed biogas to be produced from waste
A third key aspect of the city's development is solid waste management. To tackle issues such as the accumulation of garbage, deficiencies in waste segregation, and environmental pollution, the state government has agreed with Skymax.
Arjun Rawat, chairman and managing director of the company, said that the first phase involves an investment of approximately ₹3,000 crore to establish waste processing facilities and infrastructure for the production of compressed biogas.
He indicated that the investment could potentially increase to ₹6,000–7,000 crore in subsequent phases. He further noted that this project is expected to generate employment for approximately 1,500 to 2,000 people.
According to the company, the initial phase will focus on operations within Kolkata and its surrounding areas. The implementation of the first phase of the project could take one and a half to two years.
Survey and Project Planning Entrusted to NITCON
Satwinder Singh, managing director of NITCON, said that his organisation operates in 15 states across the country. The firm possesses expertise in areas such as consultancy, project management, digital governance, and infrastructure development. For Kolkata, the process will begin with a survey to identify shortcomings in the existing system. Subsequently, a project blueprint will be developed, taking into account land availability, costs, and the needs of the citizens.
Under two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with NITCON, the focus will be on infrastructure-related aspects, including urban beautification, city redevelopment, and the construction of multi-level parking facilities. It was noted that the initiative will not only involve new construction but also prioritise enhancing the efficiency of existing infrastructure.
The number of parking projects to be undertaken, the areas to be prioritised, and the estimated cost for each project will be determined following the survey. Consequently, Thursday’s announcement serves primarily as a preliminary outline for project planning and potential investment.
Beyond Beautification: Aiming for a clean city
Agnimitra Paul emphasised that beautification is not merely about altering the external appearance of a city. She noted that beautification efforts cannot be considered complete unless the city is also cleaned from within. For this reason, waste management, the improvement of roads and public spaces, and the resolution of parking issues are being integrated into a broader, comprehensive plan.
In the first phase of this initiative, the potential for beautification and urban redevelopment will be explored in both the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation areas. The focus will be on creating integrated designs for roads, parks, water bodies, heritage sites, and other public spaces.
Investment Announced; Now Focus Shifts to Implementation
Skymax’s announcement of an initial investment of approximately ₹3,000 crore has opened up possibilities for developing new infrastructure for waste management in Kolkata. The company claims that if investments increase in the future, it could also create opportunities for employment generation and energy production. On the other hand, a joint initiative with Nitcon—focused on urban beautification and the improvement of parking facilities—could help address some of the daily challenges faced by citizens.
However, most aspects of these projects are currently in the study and planning stages. Final details—such as the allocation of funds, the exact number of parking facilities to be constructed, and the specific areas where work will commence—have yet to be determined.
Thus, this initiative for the modernisation of Kolkata currently awaits implementation following its initial announcement. Plans such as removing the tangled web of overhead wires, establishing parking facilities in Burrabazar, generating energy from waste, and revamping key public spaces across the city have the potential to transform both the urban landscape and civic services.
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