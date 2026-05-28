West Bengal Govt Begins Setting Up Of Holding Centres In North Bengal To Facilitate Infiltration Crackdown
These centres intend to sidestep issues through their use as transit centres for directly deporting intruders, write Subhadeep Roy Nandi and Abhijit Bose.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 2:35 AM IST|
Updated : May 28, 2026 at 4:33 AM IST
Siliguri: As part of an aggressive administrative effort in the wake of the adoption of the new state government’s policy of “Detect, Delete and Deport,” the administrations of three districts in North Bengal, namely, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, have taken steps to establish "holding centres" for holding captured infiltrators.
This step has been taken due to a recent directive from the state Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari that any infiltrators who are apprehended in the state would be sent back to their respective countries. In order to ensure safety and security during this process of deportation, along with document verification, it has been decided to establish centres at each and every district level. Several districts in the state have already established similar centres, and now the North Bengal districts have also joined the list.
Anandamoy Barman, the MLA for Matigara-Naxalbari, said, "Under the previous administration, a large number of Bangladeshi infiltrators entered both the district and the city. They have infringed upon the rights of the people of this state and have altered its demographic profile. With the establishment of a 'Double Engine' government, strict measures will now be taken against these infiltrators. They will be identified, detained in holding centres, and subsequently deported from the country."
An official notification has been made by the administration on account of instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the month of October on May 2 and the state Department of Home & Hill Affairs on October 23, regarding the temporary designation of the Atharokhai Community Hall situated in the Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly Constituency as a place for holding illegal Bangladeshi nationals. Copies of the above-mentioned notifications are being sent to the Police Commissionerate, Siliguri; District Magistrate & S.P., Darjeeling; SDPO, Naxalbari and concerned BDOs/Police Stations.
As per the administrative authorities, lists are presently being prepared by the Police Commissionerate of Siliguri and the Darjeeling District Police, identifying infiltration cases and persons living in the border areas illegally.
The process will start at first by bringing them to the Atharokhai Community Hall. The necessary procedures for legal and document formalities would then be done. Early discussions have been made between the authorities of the district administration and the Border Security Force (BSF).
Currently, preparations for administrative, verifying, and strong security procedures are being made in the Atharokhai Community Hall through the supervision of the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Siliguri and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). About its location, close to the international border of Bangladesh and Nepal, it was always serving as a pathway to infiltrators throughout the state.
In another development, the district administration of Jalpaiguri plans to make operational two holding centres that will be located near the border regions. These holding centres have been selected at Fatapukur Old Market Complex in the Rajganj Block and the Regional Training Centre in Rajbari Para, Sadar Block.
In the district of Cooch Behar, three sites have also been selected for the establishment of holding centres. The district of Jalpaiguri has a porous 45-kilometre border region with Bangladesh that is presently manned by four BSF battalions. The apprehended intruders used to be presented before a court and then lodged in the Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home after that. The Centre usually faced serious legal problems in the deportation process because the Bangladesh government did not recognise them as its citizens due to the absence of proper identification papers.
According to administrative reports, these centres intend to sidestep all such issues through their use as transit centres for the purpose of directly “pushing back” and deporting the intruder back to their home country. Even though nobody has been housed in either of the centres so far, Sandeep Kumar Ghosh, District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri, stated that all activities concerning these holding centres strictly adhere to the official governmental protocols.
Read more