ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Govt Begins Setting Up Of Holding Centres In North Bengal To Facilitate Infiltration Crackdown

Siliguri: As part of an aggressive administrative effort in the wake of the adoption of the new state government’s policy of “Detect, Delete and Deport,” the administrations of three districts in North Bengal, namely, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, have taken steps to establish "holding centres" for holding captured infiltrators.

This step has been taken due to a recent directive from the state Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari that any infiltrators who are apprehended in the state would be sent back to their respective countries. In order to ensure safety and security during this process of deportation, along with document verification, it has been decided to establish centres at each and every district level. Several districts in the state have already established similar centres, and now the North Bengal districts have also joined the list.

Anandamoy Barman, the MLA for Matigara-Naxalbari, said, "Under the previous administration, a large number of Bangladeshi infiltrators entered both the district and the city. They have infringed upon the rights of the people of this state and have altered its demographic profile. With the establishment of a 'Double Engine' government, strict measures will now be taken against these infiltrators. They will be identified, detained in holding centres, and subsequently deported from the country."

An official notification has been made by the administration on account of instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the month of October on May 2 and the state Department of Home & Hill Affairs on October 23, regarding the temporary designation of the Atharokhai Community Hall situated in the Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly Constituency as a place for holding illegal Bangladeshi nationals. Copies of the above-mentioned notifications are being sent to the Police Commissionerate, Siliguri; District Magistrate & S.P., Darjeeling; SDPO, Naxalbari and concerned BDOs/Police Stations.

As per the administrative authorities, lists are presently being prepared by the Police Commissionerate of Siliguri and the Darjeeling District Police, identifying infiltration cases and persons living in the border areas illegally.