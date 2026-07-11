ETV Bharat / state

WB CM Hands Over Job Letter, Rs 25 Lakh Cheque To Kin Of Man Lynched After Girl's Rape, Murder

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday handed over a job letter and a Rs 25 lakh cheque to the kin of a man who was lynched after the body of an 11-year-old raped and murdered girl was recovered from a pond in South 24 Parganas district.

He met the girl's parents at their house and later spoke to the family members of Indrajit Mondal, who was lynched. The chief minister handed over an appointment letter for the post of civic volunteer to Mondal's elder brother and a Rs 25 lakh cheque to his parents, a senior official said.

Adhikari had earlier said that Mondal was innocent and those involved in his lynching would be charged for murder. Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

Indrajit Mondal's elder brother, Bapi Mondal, said, "The chief minister has assured us of all help. He gave me the appointment letter and asked me to join the job. This is an appointment letter for a civic volunteer at the Baruipur Police District." Earlier, at the victim girl's house, Adhikari assured her father of all assistance.