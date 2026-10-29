ETV Bharat / state

WB, Centre Plan To Shift Ganga’s Course To Tackle Riverbank Erosion In Malda, Murshidabad

Malda: In a collaborative effort between the government of West Bengal and the Central government, plans have been formulated to change the direction of the River Ganges by means of dredging and constructing spurs in order to mitigate the problem of riverbank erosion in the districts of Malda and Murshidabad.

These plans emerged after discussions between the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, in New Delhi, along with other officials from Bihar and Jharkhand. In light of this, the state government has begun efforts to find a permanent solution to protect Malda and Murshidabad from erosion. Plans—including restoring the Ganges to its former course, dredging the riverbed to remove silt and sandbars, and constructing spurs in erosion-prone areas—have offered a glimmer of hope to the affected residents.

In Malda district, the blocks of Ratua-I, Manikchak, Kaliachak-II, Kaliachak-III, and English Bazar are among the areas most severely affected by the erosion of the Ganges. According to administrative data, approximately 200 square kilometres of land in Malda had been lost to the river by 2004, with at least 67 mauzas (administrative land units) erased from the map. Residents report that every year, they face the persistent threat of losing more land and homes.

However, while the river has consumed vast tracts of land, new chars (sandbars/islands) have simultaneously emerged within the riverbed. To date, 29 mauzas have re-emerged in the Ganges as chars or river islands. Some of these chars are so large that new human settlements have emerged on them. Due to their geographical location, most of these islands lie close to Jharkhand, which has led to complexities regarding their administrative status and control.

Former District Magistrate, Nitin Singhania, had initiated a move to bring the river islands that have emerged in the Ganges within the Kaliachak-II block under the jurisdiction of Malda district. It remains unclear how far that process has progressed. Now, within the broader framework for addressing riverbank erosion along the Ganges, the river's course and the positioning of these islands are receiving renewed attention.

Plan to Curb Erosion Over a 45-Kilometre Stretch

During a meeting in Delhi, the need to undertake work along a stretch of approximately 45 kilometres to combat erosion along the Ganges was highlighted. Preliminary plans include dredging the riverbed in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Malda.

The first phase involves dredging an area of ​​about 16 kilometres, with the objective of removing the silt and islands that obstruct the river's flow, thereby guiding the Ganges back into its original channel.

Additionally, there are plans to construct several 'spurs'—structures designed to regulate river currents—in erosion-prone areas. These spurs could help divert the river's flow, preventing it from striking the vulnerable banks directly.

However, any interventions such as altering the river's course, dredging, or constructing spurs must carefully account for the river's natural flow, environmental impact, and the safety of surrounding areas. Consequently, the final design and implementation strategy for the project must be determined based on expert assessments.

The state government has noted that the level of cooperation expected from Jharkhand has not yet been forthcoming. Nevertheless, the Chief Minister remains hopeful that the Jharkhand government will soon adopt a positive stance on the project.

This is because the issues surrounding the course of the Ganges and the resulting erosion are not confined to the borders of any single state; actions such as dredging or flow regulation in one section of the river can have repercussions elsewhere. As such, questions remain regarding the feasibility of a permanent solution without effective coordination between Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

'Restore the Ganga to its former course'

Residents of erosion-hit areas in Malda see a glimmer of hope following an initiative by the Chief Minister. However, they argue that merely reinforcing the riverbanks will not provide a permanent solution. Any plan must take into account the river's course and the presence of sandbars (chars).

Narayan Tiwari, a resident of Jitu-tola in the Mahanandatola Gram Panchayat (Ratua-I block), said that dredging and the construction of spurs are necessary along various stretches of the Ganga—from Bihar down to Manikchak—to curb erosion.