Wazirbhai Kotwali Strives To Keep His Community’s Bamboo Art Alive And Thriving
Published : January 31, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Kotwalia or Kotwali community of Netrang taluka in Bharuch district of Gujarat, which is known for creating bamboo artefacts, is embodying the mantra of ‘local for vocal’. Standing out in this endeavour is Wazirbhai Kotwali of Hathkundi village, who strives to keep his community's bamboo art alive and thriving. The tribals of his village are known for creating items even from the bamboo waste.
After training them, Wazirbhai showcases the bamboo products made by the people of his village at various fairs. He is instrumental in providing employment to Kotwali families.
He has brought brushes, diaries, water bottles, kitchen keys, flat cameras, keyboards and furniture made from bamboo to the Tribal Art Festival that is being held at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Wazirbhai has been working with bamboo for the last 25 years.
"The Kotwali community members make various items from bamboo to support their livelihood. In 2002, we were encouraged by the Aga Khan Institute, and we adapted to the modern needs by starting to make sofas, dining tables, bookcases and various furniture items. When a lot of waste was generated in making these items, we came up with the idea of making the best out of the waste and started making small pens, kitchen utensils, brushes and other small items. We now make around 300 bamboo product items," he explained.
Wazirbhai has been honoured numerous times by the President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. He has participated in 648 exhibitions across India and has created 375 bamboo products. He had gifted one of his artworks to Prime Minister Modi at an exhibition in Delhi in February 2023.
Although he is educated just up to the primary level, he is providing employment to around 700 persons. Wazirbhai's products are in demand in many countries, including the United States, Australia, Poland and Canada.
He disclosed, "Bamboo work is a tradition passed down from our father's and grandfather's generation. Initially, we only made articles like supda, topli, and jhadu, but from 2004, we invested Rs 10,000 to create various other items and started a business. I received the TRS Award early on. I bagged the first place in the exhibition held at Vastrapur Haat, where I generated sales of Rs 3 lakh. This gave me new energy and prompted me to try something new."
He added, "Now I go everywhere to promote our bamboo art. I also participate in national-level exhibitions. Government departments have played a major role in helping tribal people overcome their financial difficulties and make them self-reliant."
Wazirbhai said the Research and Training Centre of the Tribal Development Department has been bringing the art and creations of tribal communities before the outside world, which has helped them tremendously.
Talking about his family, he said, "There are 30 to 35 people in my family who depend on bamboo craftsmanship. Everyone makes different things from morning till evening, which I sell. I myself have been making various things for the last 25 years. We follow the traditions of the great tribal leader Birsa Munda and Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar."
The products that he is selling range from Rs 200 to thousands of rupees. One of the visitors to his stall, Ruchita Brahmabhatt, said, "Beautiful items have been made from bamboo. This is a good initiative to provide a platform to the tribals. Such items are not normally seen in Ahmedabad."
