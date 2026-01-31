ETV Bharat / state

Wazirbhai Kotwali Strives To Keep His Community’s Bamboo Art Alive And Thriving

Ahmedabad: The Kotwalia or Kotwali community of Netrang taluka in Bharuch district of Gujarat, which is known for creating bamboo artefacts, is embodying the mantra of ‘local for vocal’. Standing out in this endeavour is Wazirbhai Kotwali of Hathkundi village, who strives to keep his community's bamboo art alive and thriving. The tribals of his village are known for creating items even from the bamboo waste.

After training them, Wazirbhai showcases the bamboo products made by the people of his village at various fairs. He is instrumental in providing employment to Kotwali families.

He has brought brushes, diaries, water bottles, kitchen keys, flat cameras, keyboards and furniture made from bamboo to the Tribal Art Festival that is being held at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Wazirbhai has been working with bamboo for the last 25 years.

"The Kotwali community members make various items from bamboo to support their livelihood. In 2002, we were encouraged by the Aga Khan Institute, and we adapted to the modern needs by starting to make sofas, dining tables, bookcases and various furniture items. When a lot of waste was generated in making these items, we came up with the idea of ​​making the best out of the waste and started making small pens, kitchen utensils, brushes and other small items. We now make around 300 bamboo product items," he explained.

Bamboo products being sold at an exhibition in Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat)

Wazirbhai has been honoured numerous times by the President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. He has participated in 648 exhibitions across India and has created 375 bamboo products. He had gifted one of his artworks to Prime Minister Modi at an exhibition in Delhi in February 2023.