Landslide-Prone Wayanad Builds 5 Helipads To Strengthen Disaster Response, Boost Tourism
The helipdas - two in Sulthan Bathery, one each in Amablavayal, Kalpetta, Muneeswarankunnu, Banasura - are expected to ensure aerial access during floods and landslides
Published : June 16, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Wayanad: Kerala's Wayanad district administration has begun the construction of five helipads across five key locations - Sulthan Bathery, Amblavayal RARS, Kalpetta, Muneeswarankunnu and Banasura area near Padijarathara - to facilitate swift rescue and relief operations during emergencies.
The project - a significant step to enhance disaster management abilities - is designed to ensure that timely assistance can reach the district even when heavy rains, landslides, or flooding disrupt road connectivity.
Two helipads will be constructed at the existing helipad site in Sulthan Bathery, while one each will come up at the other locations.
According to contractor V J Vincent, the project is being implemented using nearly ₹6 crore from the Central Government's SASCI (Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) fund which provides 50-year interest-free loans for state-level projects.
Construction has already commenced at the old helipad site near St. Mary's College ground in Sulthan Bathery.
"The objective is to improve rescue operations and facilitate the movement of officials during emergencies, particularly during the monsoon when several parts of Wayanad can become inaccessible by road," Vincent said and added that excavation and foundation work are currently underway, with stone and concrete being used to strengthen the structures.
Officials say the project has been planned keeping in mind Wayanad's vulnerability to natural disasters. The district has witnessed severe disruptions in recent years due to landslides and extreme rainfall, highlighting the need for alternative transport and rescue infrastructure.
Assistant Executive Engineer Satish Simon of the Sulthan Bathery PWD Roads Division said the helipads would serve multiple purposes beyond disaster management.
"These facilities can be used for emergency response, VIP travel and tourism activities. Land acquisition was completed under the leadership of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Although Kolavally was initially considered, the final plan includes five helipads across four locations," he said.
Satish added that construction at Ambalavayal Regional Agricultural Research Station is expected to begin within two weeks and that the entire project is targeted for completion within six months.
Once the construction is completed, operational responsibility will be handed over to the District Disaster Management Authority.
Officials believe the helipads will enable faster deployment of the armed forces, disaster response teams, and government agencies during emergencies when road networks are cut off.
The infrastructure is also expected to support future heli-tourism projects, providing a new avenue for tourism development in the hill district.With construction progressing rapidly, the project is being viewed as a dual-purpose initiative that strengthens disaster resilience while laying the groundwork for future economic and tourism opportunities.
For a district often affected by extreme weather events, the move represents a significant investment in both safety and development.
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