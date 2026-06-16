ETV Bharat / state

Landslide-Prone Wayanad Builds 5 Helipads To Strengthen Disaster Response, Boost Tourism

Wayanad: Kerala's Wayanad district administration has begun the construction of five helipads across five key locations - Sulthan Bathery, Amblavayal RARS, Kalpetta, Muneeswarankunnu and Banasura area near Padijarathara - to facilitate swift rescue and relief operations during emergencies.

The project - a significant step to enhance disaster management abilities - is designed to ensure that timely assistance can reach the district even when heavy rains, landslides, or flooding disrupt road connectivity.

Two helipads will be constructed at the existing helipad site in Sulthan Bathery, while one each will come up at the other locations.

According to contractor V J Vincent, the project is being implemented using nearly ₹6 crore from the Central Government's SASCI (Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) fund which provides 50-year interest-free loans for state-level projects.

Construction has already commenced at the old helipad site near St. Mary's College ground in Sulthan Bathery.

"The objective is to improve rescue operations and facilitate the movement of officials during emergencies, particularly during the monsoon when several parts of Wayanad can become inaccessible by road," Vincent said and added that excavation and foundation work are currently underway, with stone and concrete being used to strengthen the structures.

Officials say the project has been planned keeping in mind Wayanad's vulnerability to natural disasters. The district has witnessed severe disruptions in recent years due to landslides and extreme rainfall, highlighting the need for alternative transport and rescue infrastructure.