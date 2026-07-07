CCTV Captures Wayanad Horror: Woman Escapes Death As Mudslide Sweeps Tanker Truck Like A Toy
The 92-second video shows a rainy day with people standing outside a roadside eatery, taking shelter under umbrellas.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Wayanad: Dramatic CCTV footage from Wayanad captures the terrifying moments leading up to a tanker truck being pushed by a mudslide crashing into a parked jeep, with several pedestrians escaping by seconds.
On Tuesday morning, the landslides hit the Wayanad tunnel project site near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi. The tunnel road project is expected to connect Malappuram and Wayanad districts.
The 92-second video shows a rainy day with people standing outside a roadside eatery, taking shelter under umbrellas. The CCTV timestamp reads 11:15 am. A green jeep is parked beside the road while vehicles move normally through the rain.
One of the most striking moments in the footage involves a woman holding an umbrella and carrying a bag. She was walking with her husband when people suddenly notice danger approaching. As others begin to move away, the husband grabs his wife's hand and runs towards safety.
Within moments, a tanker truck veers off the road and slams into the parked jeep, crushing the spot where she had been on her path just seconds earlier. The footage suggests she escaped what could have been a fatal impact by only a narrow margin.
The truck mounts the roadside, ploughs into the jeep, and comes to a halt after the collision, sending mud and debris flying. Several bystanders are seen running in panic as the crash unfolds.
The CCTV footage vividly captures the chaos and the narrow escape of pedestrians, particularly the woman.
'I Can't Get Over the Shock'
The woman recounted the terrifying moments, saying she still cannot come to terms with the incident. Speaking in a mix of Tamil and Malayalam, the woman said she and her husband were returning after rain disrupted their work when they noticed uprooted trees and flood water mixed with mud towards their path.
"We had gone for work, but because of the incessant rain, we started returning. We saw uprooted trees and flood water mixed with mud. I ran for my life," she told a news agency.
She said she came dangerously close to the veering tanker before being pulled to safety by her husband. Both escaped unhurt, but with only scratches.
"My husband pulled me away. I still can't get over the shock. It feels like I've been given a new lease of life. I'm just happy to be alive and eager to reach home," she said.
The footage has since gone viral, with many describing her escape as miraculous.
The video shows bystanders narrowly escaping the collision, with some running to safety just before the truck strikes. The crash also causes damage to the roadside area where the jeep was parked.
The condition of the driver and whether anyone was injured cannot be confirmed from the video alone.
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