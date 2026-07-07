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CCTV Captures Wayanad Horror: Woman Escapes Death As Mudslide Sweeps Tanker Truck Like A Toy

The grab from the CCTV footage showing the woman and her husband lying just behing the green jeep. ( Arrangement )

Wayanad: Dramatic CCTV footage from Wayanad captures the terrifying moments leading up to a tanker truck being pushed by a mudslide crashing into a parked jeep, with several pedestrians escaping by seconds.

On Tuesday morning, the landslides hit the Wayanad tunnel project site near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi. The tunnel road project is expected to connect Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

The 92-second video shows a rainy day with people standing outside a roadside eatery, taking shelter under umbrellas. The CCTV timestamp reads 11:15 am. A green jeep is parked beside the road while vehicles move normally through the rain.

One of the most striking moments in the footage involves a woman holding an umbrella and carrying a bag. She was walking with her husband when people suddenly notice danger approaching. As others begin to move away, the husband grabs his wife's hand and runs towards safety.

CCTV Captures Wayanad Horror: Woman Escapes Death As Mudslide Sweeps Tanker Truck Like A Toy (Special Arrangement)

Within moments, a tanker truck veers off the road and slams into the parked jeep, crushing the spot where she had been on her path just seconds earlier. The footage suggests she escaped what could have been a fatal impact by only a narrow margin.

The truck mounts the roadside, ploughs into the jeep, and comes to a halt after the collision, sending mud and debris flying. Several bystanders are seen running in panic as the crash unfolds.

The CCTV footage vividly captures the chaos and the narrow escape of pedestrians, particularly the woman.