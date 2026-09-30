ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad To Launch E-Waste-Free District Drive On November 1; Hyderabad Partners For Clean Keralam

Wayanad: Wayanad district in Keralam will launch an initiative on November 1 to make the district free of electronic waste, with the first phase focusing on clearing e-waste from government offices and institutions.

The details of the first phase of the initiative will be announced on October 2. The project is being implemented as part of the 'Bhoomi' sustainable development initiative, which seeks to bring together government agencies, private organisations, and CSR support to promote environmentally sustainable development in Wayanad.

Around 30 tonnes of e-waste have already been collected during the initial phase — 15 tonnes from Kalpetta, five tonnes from Mananthavady, and 10 tonnes from Sultan Bathery. The first phase is focused on removing discarded electronic equipment from district administration offices and other government institutions.

“We are launching a project to make Wayanad a completely clean district, starting November 1. The first phase focuses on eliminating e-waste from the district. We are currently clearing it from government institutions. Later, with the assistance of the Haritha Karma Sena, we will collect e-waste from other establishments,” District Planning Officer M Kalamudeen told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

Printers and computers account for a major share of the material collected so far.

In the next phase, the collection network will be extended to households, private establishments, educational institutions, and other organisations. The Haritha Karma Sena will assist in collection, while Clean Kerala Company will make payments for the collected material and oversee its scientific processing.

Telangana Firms Join The Initiative

The project is being implemented in coordination with the Local Self-Government Department, Suchitwa Mission and Clean Keralam Company. Hyderabad-based Vishwashanthi Foundation and EYGDC are also partners in the initiative. The collected e-waste will be recycled in collaboration with the Vishwashanthi Foundation.

The initiative aims to prevent discarded electronic equipment from entering the general waste stream and ensure that it reaches authorised recycling and processing facilities.

The collected material is sorted into around 50 categories. The current collection rate is about ₹10 per kilogram, although the rate may vary depending on the type and value of the electronic waste.