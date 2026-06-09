ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad On High Alert As Shigella Outbreak Leaves Hundreds Seeking Treatment

Wayanad: The health department and district administration have sounded a high alert following a Shigella outbreak in the Nenmeni panchayat and surrounding areas of Sultan Bathery in Wayanad district of Kerala. With hundreds of people seeking medical assistance for symptoms, authorities have intensified preventive measures and tightened surveillance.

The outbreak first came to light on June 4 when students of Koliadi Mar Baselios School in Sultan Bathery reported symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever. Subsequent medical examinations confirmed Shigella infection in two children.

Since then, 443 individuals have sought treatment across various hospitals, including 337 students presenting with similar symptoms, according to officials. Currently, 68 patients are admitted to hospitals, with 26 receiving care at the Bathery Taluk Hospital and 42 in other medical facilities.

The surveillance net widened after 14 more individuals recently showed symptoms, bringing the total number of people under observation to 163.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique, who holds the district charge, stated that specific protocols have been established for schools, hospitals and households to curb the spread of the infection. Noting that some children are experiencing recurring symptoms and requiring readmission, the minister directed all healthcare facilities to ensure an adequate supply of medicines.