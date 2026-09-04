ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad Man, Two Other Indians Stuck In Myanmar Police Custody After Being Sold To Cyber Scam Centre

Wayanad: Three Indians, including Mohammed Shinas (27) from Kerala’s Wayanad, are currently in the custody of Myanmar police in Mawlamyine after being sold to a cyber fraud centre and later kidnapped by an armed group.

The other two have been identified as Delhi native Raju and Rajalakshmi. Shinas’s family has appealed for urgent intervention by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring them home safely.

Shinas had earlier worked in Thailand for about two years and had gone abroad again on a new visa. An agent cheated the three and sold them to an online scam company in Mawlamyine, Myanmar. They refused to carry out fraud work and were released after receiving 60,000 Thai baht as compensation.

They were later kidnapped by a group of armed men posing as soldiers. The group threatened to sell them to other scam centres if they did not pay a ransom of USD 5,000. On July 31, Shinas sent a message to his mother saying they were being monitored and would be shot if they released any photo or location.

After six days in captivity, the Myanmar army conducted a raid, arrested the armed group and nine others, including Shinas. Following eight days of military detention, they were transferred to police custody in Mawlamyine.