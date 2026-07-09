Wayanad Landslide: Death Toll Mounts To Five As Two Bodies Recovered Today
One of the bodies was recovered from zone 1 of the search area in the morning, and the other from inside the river.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Wayanad: Two more bodies were recovered on Thursday morning, bringing the death toll in the Wayanad landslide to five, Kerala Ministers A P Anil Kumar and T Siddique said.
Speaking to the media, the ministers said that one of the bodies was recovered from zone 1 of the search area in the morning and the other from inside the river. "Searches will be carried out in zones 1 and 2 of the area. Will be focusing search operations near the river also," Anil Kumar said.
Siddique said that postmortem of the bodies will be carried out at the Vythiri Taluk hospital, and they will be embalmed at the Kozhikode government medical college hospital. The bodies recovered on Thursday are identified as Muhammad Imran Ansari, a native of Bihar who was the excavator operator and Rahul, a native of Himachal Pradesh who worked as an engineer for the construction company.
“The strong current and turbulent water had hampered the search on Wednesday, but the body was found when the water cleared and the levels went down, Siddique said. He also said that a 20-member NDRF team is conducting a special inspection to check if there are still people trapped in the river.
A landslide had occurred on July 7 at the site of the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project for connecting Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. Now three people remain missing. Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday had said that search operations would be given priority.
He had also said that of the 10 persons injured in the incident, three were discharged, four were still hospitalised but stable, and three others were in the ICU, of whom two were critical.
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