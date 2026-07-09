ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad Landslide: Death Toll Mounts To Five As Two Bodies Recovered Today

Rescue personnel carry out search and recovery operations at the site of the landslide that struck the under-construction Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi twin tunnel project. ( PTI )

Wayanad: Two more bodies were recovered on Thursday morning, bringing the death toll in the Wayanad landslide to five, Kerala Ministers A P Anil Kumar and T Siddique said.

Speaking to the media, the ministers said that one of the bodies was recovered from zone 1 of the search area in the morning and the other from inside the river. "Searches will be carried out in zones 1 and 2 of the area. Will be focusing search operations near the river also," Anil Kumar said.

Siddique said that postmortem of the bodies will be carried out at the Vythiri Taluk hospital, and they will be embalmed at the Kozhikode government medical college hospital. The bodies recovered on Thursday are identified as Muhammad Imran Ansari, a native of Bihar who was the excavator operator and Rahul, a native of Himachal Pradesh who worked as an engineer for the construction company.