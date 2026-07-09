Wayanad Landslide: Body Of Labourer From Jharkhand Brought To Ranchi
The arrangements have been made to send Dodrai's mortal remains to his native village at Jariya in Patpur under the Torpa block.
By PTI
Published : July 9, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Khunti: The body of a 25-year-old labourer from Jharkhand's Khunti district, who was killed in the Wayanad landslide in Kerala two days ago, was brought here on Thursday morning, an official said.
Khunti labour superintendent Walter Kujur and the deceased's family members received the mortal remains of Anmol Dodrai at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. Kujur said Dodrai's body could not be brought here by flight on Wednesday due to heavy rain in Kerala.
Dodrai was among the five people killed in the landslide at a tunnel road construction site in the hill district of the southern state.
"We were constantly in touch with the Wayanad district administration. After the post-mortem examination on Wednesday, they were ready to send the body, but the flight could not take off due to rain. We were told that Dodrai's mortal remains would be sent from Kerala on Thursday," the official said.
The arrangements have been made to send Dodrai's mortal remains to his native village at Jariya in Patpur under the Torpa block, he said. Since the deceased person had not been registered on the dedicated portal for migrants, he will get Rs 1.5 lakh as assistance from the Jharkhand government, he said.
"We are in touch with the Wayamad authorities for payment of compensation to the deceased's family. We will try to help the family get benefits from various welfare schemes of the Jharkhand government," the official said.
Premlata Dodrai, the deceased migrant worker's cousin, who among relatives had come to receive the body at Ranchi Airport, expressed gratitude to the state government for arranging the transportation of the mortal remains. "We are grateful to the government not only for bringing the body from Kerala but also for arranging an ambulance to take it from Ranchi to our ancestral village," she said.
She, however, demanded a government job for the kin of the deceased person. "Anmol was the only breadwinner of the family. He has two sisters and a brother. Both my sister and brother are studying. Parents are old and cannot work. We would like the government to arrange a job for the kith and kin," she said.
She informed that Anmol's last rites would be conducted at their village on Thursday.
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