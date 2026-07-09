ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad Landslide: Body Of Labourer From Jharkhand Brought To Ranchi

Rescue personnel carry out operations at the site of a massive landslide that struck the under-construction twin tunnel project at Kalladi near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Wednesday ( PTI )

Khunti: The body of a 25-year-old labourer from Jharkhand's Khunti district, who was killed in the Wayanad landslide in Kerala two days ago, was brought here on Thursday morning, an official said.

Khunti labour superintendent Walter Kujur and the deceased's family members received the mortal remains of Anmol Dodrai at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. Kujur said Dodrai's body could not be brought here by flight on Wednesday due to heavy rain in Kerala.

Dodrai was among the five people killed in the landslide at a tunnel road construction site in the hill district of the southern state.

"We were constantly in touch with the Wayanad district administration. After the post-mortem examination on Wednesday, they were ready to send the body, but the flight could not take off due to rain. We were told that Dodrai's mortal remains would be sent from Kerala on Thursday," the official said.

The arrangements have been made to send Dodrai's mortal remains to his native village at Jariya in Patpur under the Torpa block, he said. Since the deceased person had not been registered on the dedicated portal for migrants, he will get Rs 1.5 lakh as assistance from the Jharkhand government, he said.