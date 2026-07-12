Wayanad Landslide: Body Of Last Missing Person Recovered; Death Toll Rises To Eight
Search was held near Meenakshi Bridge after cadaver dog Rambo picked up a scent, helping rescue team identify the specific area to recover the body.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Wayanad: The body of a construction manager, who had gone missing following Kalladi landslide disaster on July 7, was recovered during a massive search operation on Sunday. He was the last person reported missing after the disaster.
The deceased, Bikram Singh Rana, was a construction manager with Dilip Buildcon and a native from Himachal Pradesh.
With recovery of Rana's body, the search operation concluded, bringing the death toll to eight.
Minister T Siddique confirmed that the body was found approximately 150 metres away from the Meenakshi Bridge.
"May the family members find the strength to bear the pain of losing their loved ones. Deepest respects to all the personnel from various forces, officials, volunteers, and locals who joined the rescue operations from the very moment of the accident, braving hostile conditions. Their dedication and humanity will always be remembered," the minister noted.
The search resumed at 6:30 am on Sunday and the Fire and Rescue Services department team discovered the body in a pond within a cardamom plantation adjacent to the river below the Meenakshi Bridge. The search was held in this area after Rambo, a cadaver dog, picked up a scent. Following a strenuous effort lasting nearly an hour, the body was retrieved.
The remains have been shifted to the mortuary of the Vythiri Taluk Government Hospital. Following autopsy, the body will be taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for embalming.
Following the July 7 Kalladi landslide, search operations were conducted under the joint leadership of youth volunteer organisations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Special Operation Group (SOG), Fire and Forest Departments and Rapid Response Team (RRT).
A comprehensive inspection was carried out up to the lower stretches of the river, where mud and debris had accumulated due to the landslide. Drone surveillance was utilised to inspect the upper sections of the river. Yesterday, a 50-member team had conducted an intensive search for Vikram Rana.
Meanwhile, a five-member committee has been set up to investigate the Kalladi disaster. Led by geoscientist C P Rajendran, the committee comprises geologist Vishnudas, chief wildlife warden P Pugazhendi PWD secretary and Disaster Management Department secretary.
The committee has been entrusted with finding the actual cause of the disaster, checking whether the contractors adhered to the terms of the contract and evaluating the environmental clearances granted by the Central and state governments. The committee is directed to submit its report within a month.
It will visit the landslide site in the coming days to gather data.
All the landslide victims were employees of Dilip Buildcon. During the rescue operation, on the first day, bodies of Anmol Rodrai, Bikash Kumar, and Chandrabhan Pal were recovered. On Thursday, bodies of Imran Ansari, Rahul Sharma, and Azharuddin Ansari were found, followed by the recovery of Rakesh Guchait's body on Friday.
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