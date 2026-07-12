ETV Bharat / state

Wayanad Landslide: Body Of Last Missing Person Recovered; Death Toll Rises To Eight

Wayanad: The body of a construction manager, who had gone missing following Kalladi landslide disaster on July 7, was recovered during a massive search operation on Sunday. He was the last person reported missing after the disaster.

The deceased, Bikram Singh Rana, was a construction manager with Dilip Buildcon and a native from Himachal Pradesh.

With recovery of Rana's body, the search operation concluded, bringing the death toll to eight.

Minister T Siddique confirmed that the body was found approximately 150 metres away from the Meenakshi Bridge.

"May the family members find the strength to bear the pain of losing their loved ones. Deepest respects to all the personnel from various forces, officials, volunteers, and locals who joined the rescue operations from the very moment of the accident, braving hostile conditions. Their dedication and humanity will always be remembered," the minister noted.

The search resumed at 6:30 am on Sunday and the Fire and Rescue Services department team discovered the body in a pond within a cardamom plantation adjacent to the river below the Meenakshi Bridge. The search was held in this area after Rambo, a cadaver dog, picked up a scent. Following a strenuous effort lasting nearly an hour, the body was retrieved.

The remains have been shifted to the mortuary of the Vythiri Taluk Government Hospital. Following autopsy, the body will be taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for embalming.