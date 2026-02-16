ETV Bharat / state

Water Tank Built Under Jal Jeevan Mission Sparks Row In Mahoba; Leakage During Testing Triggers Political Storm

The overhead water tank was constructed in 2025 under the Namami Gange Programme at a reported cost of Rs 261 crore as part of a larger project. ( ETV Bharat )

Mahoba: A controversy has erupted in Mahoba district over an overhead water tank constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission, after water began leaking from the structure just a day after testing. While villagers have alleged construction irregularities, the administration has attributed the incident to overflow and operator negligence. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also targeted the BJP government over the issue.

The matter pertains to Nagara Dang village in Jaitpur block, where an overhead water tank was constructed in 2025 under the Namami Gange Programme at a reported cost of Rs 261 crore as part of a larger project. The tank was tested on February 4. According to villagers, water began seeping from the middle of the structure the very next day, eventually gushing down in a strong stream for some time.

Local resident Mohammad Hanif said that water supply had already commenced in some neighbourhoods after the tank’s completion. However, the issue surfaced when the tank was refilled following recent pipeline work. Villagers recorded videos of the leakage and circulated them on social media. They also demanded an inquiry into the incident.

Village head Gayatri has submitted a complaint to the District Magistrate. Her representative, Avadhesh Rajput, alleged that construction norms were ignored and substandard materials were used. He argued that if the tank had been built properly, such cracks or leakage would not have appeared so soon after completion.