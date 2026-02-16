Water Tank Built Under Jal Jeevan Mission Sparks Row In Mahoba; Leakage During Testing Triggers Political Storm
The matter pertains to Nagara Dang village in Jaitpur block, where an overhead water tank was constructed in 2025 under the Namami Gange Programme.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Mahoba: A controversy has erupted in Mahoba district over an overhead water tank constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission, after water began leaking from the structure just a day after testing. While villagers have alleged construction irregularities, the administration has attributed the incident to overflow and operator negligence. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also targeted the BJP government over the issue.
The matter pertains to Nagara Dang village in Jaitpur block, where an overhead water tank was constructed in 2025 under the Namami Gange Programme at a reported cost of Rs 261 crore as part of a larger project. The tank was tested on February 4. According to villagers, water began seeping from the middle of the structure the very next day, eventually gushing down in a strong stream for some time.
Local resident Mohammad Hanif said that water supply had already commenced in some neighbourhoods after the tank’s completion. However, the issue surfaced when the tank was refilled following recent pipeline work. Villagers recorded videos of the leakage and circulated them on social media. They also demanded an inquiry into the incident.
Village head Gayatri has submitted a complaint to the District Magistrate. Her representative, Avadhesh Rajput, alleged that construction norms were ignored and substandard materials were used. He argued that if the tank had been built properly, such cracks or leakage would not have appeared so soon after completion.
Taking to social media, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Jal Mission” but a “Commission Mission.” Recently, Charkhari MLA Brijbhushan Rajput had also raised questions over the functioning of the department executing works under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Nagara Dang episode has further intensified the political debate.
Additional District Magistrate (Namami Gange) Moinul Islam clarified that the entire project is currently in the trial-and-run phase and has not yet been formally handed over. The executing company is supplying water to various villages to identify shortcomings. Any pipeline leaks or technical issues are being rectified during this stage.
Officials stated that prima facie, the incident appears to be an overflow situation rather than structural damage. According to a report by the Rural Water Corporation, no structural defect has been found in the tank. The overflow allegedly occurred due to excess water being filled, with operator negligence cited as the cause.
The District Magistrate has constituted a three-member technical committee to investigate the matter. If any construction-related flaws or negligence are found, action will be taken as per rules. Authorities said the project will move into the full operation and maintenance phase only after all deficiencies are addressed. Even thereafter, the concerned company will remain responsible for maintenance for nearly 10 years.
Read More: