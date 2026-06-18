ETV Bharat / state

Interstate River Water Issues Remain Key Priority For Tamil Nadu: Governor Tells Assembly

Chennai: In his maiden address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday said the state government would continue to prioritise interstate river water issues, including the Cauvery and Mullai Periyar disputes, considering them crucial to Tamil Nadu’s economy, agriculture and long-term development.

The first formal session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly commenced at the Secretariat in Chennai.

Referring to the Mullai Periyar dam issue, the Governor said the dam remains the lifeline of people in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. He stated that the Supreme Court, in 2014, permitted the water level in the dam to be raised to 142 feet and later to 152 feet after strengthening works are completed.

However, he said the Kerala government has continued to oppose the strengthening works while pressing for the construction of a new dam. The Tamil Nadu government, he said, will take firm measures to prevent any attempt to build a new dam and will pursue efforts to undertake repair works and raise the water level.

The Governor also said the government would intensify efforts to implement river-linking projects within Tamil Nadu and continue urging the Union government to interlink rivers across the southern states.