Water Metro Planned In Chennai To Facilitate Transport, Tourism
The water metro will be implemented from Chennai Central to Mahabalipuram via Kovalam through the Buckingham Canal.
Chennai: The Chennai Integrated Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has submitted its report to the Tamil Nadu government on the provision of public transport facilities required for the development of Chennai.
It includes a 25-year long-term transport plan from 2023 to 2048. A comprehensive plan has been prepared including bus, metro, suburban rail, express rail, new routes, road facilities in public places, road infra-structure, parking facilities, and freight transport. Most importantly, ‘water metro’ transport has been introduced recently.
Jayakumar, Member Secretary of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), said, “The Transport Authority has prepared a document to improve public transport in metropolitan Chennai and its suburbs for 25 years, from 2023 to 2048. In it, a water metro is planned for a length of 55 km. We have recommended that the water metro project be implemented from Chennai Central to Mahabalipuram via Kovalam through the Buckingham Canal".
The water metro will help in transportation and tourism, along with construction and implementation of a sewage treatment system along the 55-km stretch to prevent flooding. "Rainwater in Chennai will drain properly and reduce floods. It will also prevent salt water from the sea from mixing with groundwater. Apart from this, if footpaths, cycle paths, parks, etc. are improved, they will not only be useful for nearby residents but also for tourism and transport. This project will cost more than Rs 6,000 crore," he said.
The Chennai Metro Rail Corporation will prepare the project report after which the government will decide on its implementation. Jayakumar said Buckingham Canal is silted up to a depth of 2 metres. If it is removed, the depth will increase to 3 metres. "In its current state, even fish cannot survive in the water due to high sewage content. After the canal is dredged, the banks should be strengthened. Sewage treatment plants should be set up to prevent mixing of untreated sewage. Only purified water should be allowed to flow. By doing this, organisms can live in the canal and it can also be used for transportation. It can also prevent seawater intrusion," he said.
This apart, another 118 km will be added to the metro rail. "The metro network will be expanded to 400 km by 2048," Jayakumar said.
He said the Railway Board has given permission for the fourth line from Tambaram to Chengalpattu. A project report for the two-track line from Arakkonam via Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram is being prepared. "When these two rail projects come into use, they will support suburban development. We have also recommended a new route from Kanchipuram to Sriperumbudur and Kanchipuram via Thiruvallur–Mampedu, and a rail route to Chennai Ennore, Singaperumalkoil, and Mahabalipuram. These projects will be built over 25 years depending on available funds," he said.
