Water Metro Planned In Chennai To Facilitate Transport, Tourism

Chennai: The Chennai Integrated Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has submitted its report to the Tamil Nadu government on the provision of public transport facilities required for the development of Chennai.

It includes a 25-year long-term transport plan from 2023 to 2048. A comprehensive plan has been prepared including bus, metro, suburban rail, express rail, new routes, road facilities in public places, road infra-structure, parking facilities, and freight transport. Most importantly, ‘water metro’ transport has been introduced recently.

Jayakumar, Member Secretary of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), said, “The Transport Authority has prepared a document to improve public transport in metropolitan Chennai and its suburbs for 25 years, from 2023 to 2048. In it, a water metro is planned for a length of 55 km. We have recommended that the water metro project be implemented from Chennai Central to Mahabalipuram via Kovalam through the Buckingham Canal".

The water metro will help in transportation and tourism, along with construction and implementation of a sewage treatment system along the 55-km stretch to prevent flooding. "Rainwater in Chennai will drain properly and reduce floods. It will also prevent salt water from the sea from mixing with groundwater. Apart from this, if footpaths, cycle paths, parks, etc. are improved, they will not only be useful for nearby residents but also for tourism and transport. This project will cost more than Rs 6,000 crore," he said.