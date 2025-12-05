ETV Bharat / state

15% Water Cut In More Than Half Of Mumbai On December 8-9

Mumbai: Seventeen wards in Mumbai will face a 15 per cent water cut for 24 hours from December 8 to 9 as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set replace a water supply line to Bhandup water treatment plant.

Officials said, efforts will be taken to replace the 2,750 mm water supply line from Tansa, which supplies water from Tansa Dam to the water treatment plant in Bhandup. The work will be undertaken from 10 am on December 8 to 10 am on December 9. During which, the existing main water supply line will be removed and a new one will be laid in its place. This will result in an estimated 15 per cent reduction in the water supply to the Bhandup water treatment plant.

The 17 administrative wards that will be affected by this work are, A (Colaba), C (Kalbadevi , D (Malabar Hills), G South (Worli, Prabhadevi) and G North (Dadar, Mahim) wards; H East (Bandra, Khar eas), H West (Bandra, Khar West), K East (eastern Andheri, Jogeshwari), K West (Juhu, Vile Parle), P South (Goregaon), P North (Malad), R South (Kandivali), R North (Dahisar), R Central (Borivali) wards in the western suburbs, and N (Ghatkopar), L (Kurla) and S (Bhandup) wards in the eastern suburbs.