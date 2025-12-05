15% Water Cut In More Than Half Of Mumbai On December 8-9
BMC officials urged citizens to store adequate water and use it judiciously as pipeline to Bhandup treatment plant will be replaced during a 24-hour period.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 12:49 PM IST
Mumbai: Seventeen wards in Mumbai will face a 15 per cent water cut for 24 hours from December 8 to 9 as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set replace a water supply line to Bhandup water treatment plant.
Officials said, efforts will be taken to replace the 2,750 mm water supply line from Tansa, which supplies water from Tansa Dam to the water treatment plant in Bhandup. The work will be undertaken from 10 am on December 8 to 10 am on December 9. During which, the existing main water supply line will be removed and a new one will be laid in its place. This will result in an estimated 15 per cent reduction in the water supply to the Bhandup water treatment plant.
The 17 administrative wards that will be affected by this work are, A (Colaba), C (Kalbadevi , D (Malabar Hills), G South (Worli, Prabhadevi) and G North (Dadar, Mahim) wards; H East (Bandra, Khar eas), H West (Bandra, Khar West), K East (eastern Andheri, Jogeshwari), K West (Juhu, Vile Parle), P South (Goregaon), P North (Malad), R South (Kandivali), R North (Dahisar), R Central (Borivali) wards in the western suburbs, and N (Ghatkopar), L (Kurla) and S (Bhandup) wards in the eastern suburbs.
The areas that will are likely to be hit include Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Fort, Churchgate, and Marine Drive, Bhuleshwar, parts of Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Malabar Hill, Tardeo, Haji Ali, Worli, Prabhadvi, Mahalaxmi, Parel, Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mahim, Matunga, Dharavi, Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, (of both east and west) along with parts of Vile Parle, Oshiwara, Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, Oshiwara, (of both east and west), Kandivali, Charkop and Borivali.
Earlier , the water supply cut was proposed spanning 24 hours on December 3 and 4. However, the proposal was deferred as lakhs of followers of Dr BR Ambedkar would be visiting Mumbai metropolis on the occasion of Mahaparinirvana Day, which is observed on December 6. A water cut would have caused inconvenience to these people so the the work on the water pipeline was postponed.
As per a notification issued by the BMC, "Citizens of all the concerned areas are requested to please store sufficient water during this period. The municipal corporation administration is appealing to use water wisely and cooperate with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on December 8 and 9, 2025."
