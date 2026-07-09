Watch: Youth Jumps Out As Car Rolls Down Gurez Mountain Pass After Handbrake Lapse
The incident, according to the official, occurred a week ago, but a video of the incident splashed on social media now has gone viral now.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Srinagar: A Maruti Swift car parked at a high-altitude motorable Razdan Pass in Kashmir’s Bandipora district rolled down a gorge after it was left parked without a handbrake. It has caught netizens in awe. A youth inside jumped out of it just moments before the car went backwards and hit a big rock before rolling down the mountain slope.
The dramatic incident caught on camera shows people chasing the car, with a man heard asking whether anyone was inside and why the handbrake was not applied.
A police officer said the youth had a narrow escape after he parked the car without a handbrake. The incident, according to the official, occurred a week ago, but a video of the incident splashed on social media now has gone viral now.
He said the car was carrying visitors and the inmates had halted to click photos at Razdan Pass on the way to remote Gurez valley.
At an elevation of over 11, 600 feet, Razdan Pass is the highest motorable pass connecting Kashmir with picturesque Gurez Valley alongside the Line of Control in north Kashmir.
Once a battlefield between Indian and Pakistani troops, Gurez has become a popular tourist destination, particularly for trekkers, with hundreds of vehicles arriving at the destination every day in the summer. The mountainous Valley remains closed for over two to three months during winter due to the accumulation of snow on the Razdan Pass.
The police official said they have advised commuters travelling to picturesque Gurez to be cautious and alert while driving on the hilly terrain. The road has steep gradients and curves.
The official said a case has been filed in the incident and investigations have been taken up. The car, which suffered extensive damage while rolling down the rocky slope, has not been brought up due to the steep slope, he added.