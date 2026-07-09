ETV Bharat / state

Watch: Youth Jumps Out As Car Rolls Down Gurez Mountain Pass After Handbrake Lapse

A car rollled down Gurez Mountain pass after handbrake lapse ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: A Maruti Swift car parked at a high-altitude motorable Razdan Pass in Kashmir’s Bandipora district rolled down a gorge after it was left parked without a handbrake. It has caught netizens in awe. A youth inside jumped out of it just moments before the car went backwards and hit a big rock before rolling down the mountain slope. The dramatic incident caught on camera shows people chasing the car, with a man heard asking whether anyone was inside and why the handbrake was not applied. A car rollled down Gurez Mountain pass after handbrake lapse (ETV Bharat) A police officer said the youth had a narrow escape after he parked the car without a handbrake. The incident, according to the official, occurred a week ago, but a video of the incident splashed on social media now has gone viral now.