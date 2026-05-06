ETV Bharat / state

Watch Video: Thieves Uproot ATM Using Bolero In Andhra Pradesh’s Dharmavaram

Robbers use a vehicle to pull out an ATM in Dharmavaram. ( ETV Bharat )

Dharmavaram: In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district, unidentified thieves uprooted and stole an ATM machine from Parthasarathi Nagar in Dharmavaram during the early hours of Wednesday.

The stolen ATM belonged to IDFC FIRST Bank and was located beside a busy main road, raising concerns among residents over security in the area. According to police, three masked men arrived at the ATM kiosk in a Bolero vehicle and broke into the premises.

Robbers use a vehicle to pull out an ATM in Dharmavaram. (ETV Bharat)

Investigators said the accused first attempted to dismantle the ATM using iron rods. When the machine did not break open, they tied ropes around it and pulled it out using the Bolero vehicle. The entire ATM was later loaded into the vehicle before the accused fled from the scene. Police suspect the thieves escaped towards the Bathalapalli side after committing the crime.