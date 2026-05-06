Watch Video: Thieves Uproot ATM Using Bolero In Andhra Pradesh’s Dharmavaram
Police launched a search operation after unidentified men stole an entire ATM machine from a roadside kiosk in Andhra Pradesh.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Dharmavaram: In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district, unidentified thieves uprooted and stole an ATM machine from Parthasarathi Nagar in Dharmavaram during the early hours of Wednesday.
The stolen ATM belonged to IDFC FIRST Bank and was located beside a busy main road, raising concerns among residents over security in the area. According to police, three masked men arrived at the ATM kiosk in a Bolero vehicle and broke into the premises.
Investigators said the accused first attempted to dismantle the ATM using iron rods. When the machine did not break open, they tied ropes around it and pulled it out using the Bolero vehicle. The entire ATM was later loaded into the vehicle before the accused fled from the scene. Police suspect the thieves escaped towards the Bathalapalli side after committing the crime.
A police official said, "We have collected CCTV footage and identified the direction in which the accused escaped. Efforts are underway to nab them at the earliest."
CCTV Footage Scanned as Police Launch Hunt
Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and began an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby locations is being examined to trace the suspects, and operations to check along the Bathalapalli route have been intensified. Special police teams have been deployed to track the accused's movements.
The incident has sparked concern among local residents, who are demanding stricter security measures, including enhanced surveillance and increased night patrols near ATM kiosks. Officials said the amount of cash in the ATM at the time of the theft has yet to be determined.
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