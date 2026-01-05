ETV Bharat / state

Watch, Rs 4, And Handkerchief Theft Case Ends After 51 Years As Pune Court Clears Accused Due To Lack Of Evidence

Pune: In a rare verdict, a Pune court has acquitted an accused in a theft case registered in 1974, nearly 51 years after the incident. The court cited lack of evidence and absence of witnesses as the main reasons for the acquittal.

The case dates back to March 14, 1974, when a theft was reported at the Bund Garden Police Station in Pune. According to the complaint, three men, Gulab Shahu Jadhav, Mukund Kerva Waghmare and Rajaram Tukaram Kale, were accused of stealing a wristwatch worth Rs 60, Rs 4 in cash, and a handkerchief.

An FIR was registered the next day under Section 394 (causing hurt while committing robbery), read with Section 34 (deals with joint liability for acts done in furtherance of a common intention, meaning if multiple people commit a crime) of the then Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the investigation, Gulab and Mukund admitted to the crime. On April 10, 1975, both were convicted by the court. However, the third accused, Rajaram Tukaram Kale, was absconding at the time and could not be tried. Warrants were issued against him, but the case remained pending for decades.