Watch: Punjab Girl's Bravery Foils Robbery At Ludhiana Money Transfer Shop

A brave girl fought off a knife-wielding robber alone at a shop, forcing him to flee and ensuring her safety.

Screengrab of social media video (Social media)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 24, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST

Ludhiana: In a rare display of courage, a young girl in the Ludhiana district of Punjab foiled a robbery attempt by a knife-wielding attacker. The incident, which took place on Monday at a money transfer shop in the Hambada police station area, was captured on CCTV, showing the girl pushing the masked robber, forcing him to escape.

According to police, the robber entered the shop with a knife and asked the girl to give him money and place all the valuables in an envelope. As he reached for the cash box to take out the cash, the girl showed courage and grabbed the robber’s collar firmly. Startled by her reaction, the attacker dropped the knife and fled the scene immediately.

Recounting the events, Soni Verma, the brave girl, said that the accused had entered the shop with the intention of robbery. “He showed me a knife and grabbed my cheek, but during this, I showed courage and grabbed his collar, after which he left the shop in fear and ran away,” she said.

Sharing the information about the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Gurcharanjit Singh also praised the girl for putting up a brave face.

“The robber tried to rob the shop with a knife, where the girl was alone, but the girl was not afraid, which forced the robber to flee from the shop,” he said. “We have registered a case and started an investigation. More details will be known once we complete the probe,” Singh added.

