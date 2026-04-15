ETV Bharat / state

Watch: Omar Abdullah Declines To Cut Tricolour Ribbon In Srinagar Event, Folds It In Respect

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah refused to cut the tri-colour ribbon at an event in Srinagar on Wednesday, and instead folded it in respect.

Omar was inaugurating the 'Know Your Artisans' event at the Kashmir Haat here when he and deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary realised that the ribbon Omar was supposed to cut had a tri-colour design.

In a moment that was captured by camera crews and quickly went viral on social media platforms, Omar asked the officials to unknot the ribbon from both ends. He then wrapped it and asked them to set it aside with respect. The ribbon dispensed with, Omar went on with the rest of the proceedings at the Kashmir Haat in the heart of the city.