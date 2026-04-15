Watch: Omar Abdullah Declines To Cut Tricolour Ribbon In Srinagar Event, Folds It In Respect
Omar, instead, asked the officials to unknot the ribbon from both ends. He then wrapped it and asked them to set it aside with respect.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah refused to cut the tri-colour ribbon at an event in Srinagar on Wednesday, and instead folded it in respect.
Omar was inaugurating the 'Know Your Artisans' event at the Kashmir Haat here when he and deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary realised that the ribbon Omar was supposed to cut had a tri-colour design.
In a moment that was captured by camera crews and quickly went viral on social media platforms, Omar asked the officials to unknot the ribbon from both ends. He then wrapped it and asked them to set it aside with respect. The ribbon dispensed with, Omar went on with the rest of the proceedings at the Kashmir Haat in the heart of the city.
Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah refuses to cut tricolour ribbon, wraps it in respect#OmarAbdullah #JammuKashmir #Tricolour #TricolourRibbon #Srinagar #LatestUpdates pic.twitter.com/0l77w7F7yz— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) April 15, 2026
The J&K CM's spur-of-the-moment decision not to cut the ribbon has a legal basis as well as respect behind it. Cutting the actual, physical Indian National Flag is illegal under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, as it constitutes disrespect. Though a ruling by the Madras High Court says cutting a cake, paper, or items with a tricolour design or print is not an offence and is not considered unpatriotic. S
till, Omar's act prevented him from landing in a controversy.