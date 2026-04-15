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Watch: Omar Abdullah Declines To Cut Tricolour Ribbon In Srinagar Event, Folds It In Respect

Omar, instead, asked the officials to unknot the ribbon from both ends. He then wrapped it and asked them to set it aside with respect.

Watch Omar Abdullah Declines To Cut Tricolour Ribbon In Srinagar Event Folds It In Respect
Omar Abdullah Declines To Cut Tricolour Ribbon In Srinagar Event Folds It In Respect (ANI screengrab)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah refused to cut the tri-colour ribbon at an event in Srinagar on Wednesday, and instead folded it in respect.

Omar was inaugurating the 'Know Your Artisans' event at the Kashmir Haat here when he and deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary realised that the ribbon Omar was supposed to cut had a tri-colour design.

In a moment that was captured by camera crews and quickly went viral on social media platforms, Omar asked the officials to unknot the ribbon from both ends. He then wrapped it and asked them to set it aside with respect. The ribbon dispensed with, Omar went on with the rest of the proceedings at the Kashmir Haat in the heart of the city.

The J&K CM's spur-of-the-moment decision not to cut the ribbon has a legal basis as well as respect behind it. Cutting the actual, physical Indian National Flag is illegal under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, as it constitutes disrespect. Though a ruling by the Madras High Court says cutting a cake, paper, or items with a tricolour design or print is not an offence and is not considered unpatriotic. S

till, Omar's act prevented him from landing in a controversy.

TAGGED:

OMAR ABDULLAH
JK CM
TRICOLOUR RIBBON
JAMMU KASHMIR CHIEF MINISTER
NATIONAL FLAG

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