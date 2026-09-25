Watch: Out Of Jail For 12 Hours, Haryana Gangster Weds Cambodian Partner Amid Tight Police Security
Mainpal Dhilla was released on 12-hour custody parole to marry his Cambodian partner Meta Chan. The ceremony was held at a farmhouse in Dulina.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Jhajjar: Mainpal Dhilla had just 12 hours outside prison to marry the love of his life Meta Chan, a Cambodian woman with whom he has three children. He was released on a custody parole Thursday morning at around 8 AM, and by the same evening, the wedding celebrations were over and the life convict was back behind the bars.
Amid tight security, the wedding ceremony was held at a farmhouse in Dulina in Haryana's Jhajjar district in presence of family members and relatives.
Fifty-year-old Mainpal Dhilla, a gangster from Jhajjar's Badli village, was released on a 12-hour custody parole to marry his Cambodian partner, whom he had met in that country after fleeing India using a fake identity before being extradited last year.
Dhilla's mother, Roshni, was overjoyed to see her daughter-in-law, Meta Chan, dressed in traditional attire. "I am seeing my son after almost eight years. I hope Meta Chan would soon blend in with the family," Roshni expressed.
The bride Meta Chan also appeared very happy after entering into the wedlock. Arriving in Jhajjar with three children, a distinct glow of happiness was visible on her face. "I look forward to a happy life with my husband and in-laws," she stated.
Dhilla had met Meta when he had earlier fled to Cambodia after jumping parole in 2018. The couple then started living together, and had three kids. All three have now accompanied Meta to India.
A Look At Dhilla's Criminal History
Mainpal Dhilla, alias Mainpal Badli (going by his native village Badli), had been notorious in the Jhajjar region because of his involvement in nearly a dozen criminal cases. He was arrested in September 2025 by Haryana police after he was extradited from Cambodia in an operation coordinated by the CBI in collaboration with the state police and Union ministers of home and external affairs.
At the time of his arrest last year, Dhilla, faced 22 cases, including that of murder. He was earlier serving a life term in a Hisar jail after being convicted in three cases lodged in 2007 and 2010. While he was undergoing the life sentence, he was released on six weeks' parole from the Hisar Central Jail, but went absconding.
According to PTI, Dhilla was released on parole on July 17, 2018. Taking advantage of the situation, he fled the country on August 29, 2018, using a fake identity in the name of Sonu Kumar, officials had said last year at the time of his arrest.
Following request from the state police, the CBI got a Red Notice issued against Dhilla through Interpol on November 6, 2024 and contacted the NCB-Bangkok, which revealed that he had travelled from Thailand to Cambodia.
The accused travelled to Cambodia from Kolkata via Bangkok, officials had said last year.
The CBI had then immediately contacted the NCB-Phnom Penh and informed the authorities that the wanted criminal was travelling on fraudulent travel documents. Dhilla had set up a base in the Siem Reap area of Cambodia. He was also running a nightclub there. A request for provisional arrest was sent to the NCB-Phnom Penh through Interpol channels on March 26, 2025. The NCB-Phnom Penh, on July 24, 2025, conveyed the arrest of Dhilla and requested extradition through diplomatic channels, officials had said.
Cambodian authorities later intimated that they have decided to hand over the subject to Indian authorities. Subsequently, a team of the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) was sent to Cambodia to bring him back, and he was formally arrested after reaching Delhi.
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