ETV Bharat / state

Watch: Out Of Jail For 12 Hours, Haryana Gangster Weds Cambodian Partner Amid Tight Police Security

Jhajjar: Mainpal Dhilla had just 12 hours outside prison to marry the love of his life Meta Chan, a Cambodian woman with whom he has three children. He was released on a custody parole Thursday morning at around 8 AM, and by the same evening, the wedding celebrations were over and the life convict was back behind the bars.

Amid tight security, the wedding ceremony was held at a farmhouse in Dulina in Haryana's Jhajjar district in presence of family members and relatives.

Jailed Haryana gangster Mainpal Dhilla marries Cambodian partner Meta Chan after 12-hour custody parole (ETV Bharat)

Fifty-year-old Mainpal Dhilla, a gangster from Jhajjar's Badli village, was released on a 12-hour custody parole to marry his Cambodian partner, whom he had met in that country after fleeing India using a fake identity before being extradited last year.

Dhilla's mother, Roshni, was overjoyed to see her daughter-in-law, Meta Chan, dressed in traditional attire. "I am seeing my son after almost eight years. I hope Meta Chan would soon blend in with the family," Roshni expressed.

The bride Meta Chan also appeared very happy after entering into the wedlock. Arriving in Jhajjar with three children, a distinct glow of happiness was visible on her face. "I look forward to a happy life with my husband and in-laws," she stated.

Mainpal Dhilla with Meta Chan (ETV Bharat)

Dhilla had met Meta when he had earlier fled to Cambodia after jumping parole in 2018. The couple then started living together, and had three kids. All three have now accompanied Meta to India.