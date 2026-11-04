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Delivery Agent Narrowly Escapes As LPG Cylinder Catches Fire During Home Delivery In Bengaluru

Karnataka police have advised the public against keeping gas cylinders near open flames, particularly during religious rituals and while lighting traditional lamps

Delivery Agent Narrowly Escapes As LPG Cylinder Catches Fire
A delievery boy giving delivery of a gas cylinder in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 4, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bengaluru: A delivery agent had a narrow escape after an LPG cylinder caught fire while he was delivering it to a house in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, on October 31. The incident was captured on CCTV footage, and a major accident was averted as the delivery agent quickly moved away from the flames.

According to sources, a small traditional oil lamp (Hanathe) had been lit near the entrance of the house. The delivery agent arrived at the same time to supply a gas cylinder. As he placed the cylinder on the ground and removed its safety seal, gas reportedly began leaking.

The escaping gas came into contact with the flame of the oil lamp, triggering an instant blaze. Realising the danger, the delivery agent immediately stepped back, narrowly escaping the fire.

The CCTV footage also captured attempts to douse the flames by pouring water, but they proved unsuccessful.

Following the incident, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and police from Malleswaram station reached the spot and inspected the scene.

Karnataka police have advised the public against keeping gas cylinders near open flames, particularly during religious rituals and while lighting traditional lamps. They have also urged households to exercise caution while receiving LPG cylinders and ensure that potential sources of ignition are kept away during delivery and handling.

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TAGGED:

NARROW ESCAPE FOR DELIVERY AGENT
HOUSE IN MALLESWARAM BENGALURU
MAJOR ACCIDENT WAS AVERTED
GAS CYLINDER CATCHES FIRE
TERRIFYING ESCAPE FOR AGENT

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