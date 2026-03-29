ETV Bharat / state

Watch: Boy Inside Car Throws Water Balloons At Motorists In Delhi; Netizens Fume Over Road Safety Concerns

New Delhi: A viral video on social media showing a child throwing water balloons on motorists on a flyover has raised concerns over road safety.

The over one minute video, which first surfaced on Instagram, was shared on X by social activist Divya Gandotra Tandon. It shows a boy seated in the backseat of the car bearing Delhi registration number DL2CBF0214 throwing water balloons at motorists. The act turns dangerous when at one point, the water balloon aimed at a motorcyclist nearly leads to a fatal fall.

As the biker, who is shooting the video, confronts the woman in the front seat of the car over the child's dangerous act, she is seen laughing without concern.

“This is NOT funny. This is criminal. A kid sitting in the backseat of this car (DL2CBF0212) was throwing water balloons at bike riders on a flyover. One rider was seconds away from a fatal fall… this could have been a death, not a “prank”. Even more shocking, the woman in the co-passenger seat is seen laughing. This is reckless endangerment. Strict action must be taken before someone actually loses their life,” Tandon wrote on X while sharing the video. She also tagged the Delhi Police for necessary action into the reckless act.